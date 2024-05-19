Final Friday returns for tenth season May 31

Early arrivers attending a 2022 Final Friday concert.

PORTSMOUTH-The Boneyfiddle Project, an arts organization focused on highlighting the arts through a premier annual concert series, is a regional favorite that brings thousands to downtown Portsmouth each year for a well-planned collection of musical acts, artisans and crafters, side-hustlers working in booths, and more. Their largest accomplishment is the formation of the Final Friday concert events, which run May through September, and the group promises big acts as they celebrate their tenth season as they plan the May 31 opening.

“Julia and I, along with the Final Friday committee, are looking forward to our 10th concert season with great anticipation,” Organizer Rob Black stated. “Those who attend our outdoor concerts at Three Bridges know we enjoy presenting them as much as they enjoy attending.”

The season opening show on May 31 will feature Of the Dell and Bad Habits, as well as a slot for open mic performers. The booked acts will begin performing at 6 p.m.

“When Bad Habits performed last May, we had estimates between 1,500 and 2,000 people,” Black said. “They enjoyed themselves and asked about coming back and I booked them on the spot. We have a great lineup all year long, but I’m really excited about the May show with the Bad Habits.”’

Black explained one key difference in the performances this year will be featured local talent during planned slots for local talent to perform for 15 minutes each.

“We’re actually having an open mic opportunity for local performers, where people will perform before each act,” Black said. “We’re excited about that. In May, we have Doc Dee, DJ Everman, and JuJu Crow performing.”

Another new feature for the May show will be a transportation shuttle running down Second Street to accommodate the expected large crowd.

“Since we had so many people last year, we’re planning a shuttle to run down Second Street every 20 minutes. So, if you’re sitting down at Patties and Pints, Oddfellows, or even the Port City Pub, we’re going to have a shuttle running between 5:30 to about 10 p.m.,” Black explained. “Last year, we had people parking all the way down to Court Street. We hope this will help some of the people worrying about parking.”

Originally, the series ran April through September, presenting six concerts each summer. In 2017, they decided to cut that back to five concerts running May through September. To date, the group has presented 42 Final Fridays, employing over 120 acts drawing thousands of people to the Boneyfiddle District.

“We established the non-profit to stimulate the economy in Boneyfiddle through the arts,” Black said. “A big part of the meant we had to restore hope, pride and a vision for the future. To that end, I believe the most important thing we did along the journey was establishing the Boneyfiddle Beautification award. We presented that recognition at our concerts 17 times, and it changed the way Portsmouth saw itself. It helped restore pride and gave us a vision of how things could change. We discontinued the award in 2019 because it had served its purpose and the renaissance had begun.”

There has been a lot of good brought forth by the non-profit, according to Black. The biggest investment has been to the physical location of their concert series, as well as the morale of people in that area.

“Looking back at the evolution of Final Fridays, it’s evident we have had a big impact on the west end of Second Street while leaving a small footprint. Aesthetically, we have kept the area manicured, installed a beautiful stone and wrought iron welcome sign, replaced the eroded sidewalks, and, with help of Main Street Portsmouth, planted four new trees,” Black recalled. “I’d have to say the area outside the flood wall and encompassing Alexandria Park are some of the most beautiful and scenic you will find.”

Looking back, Black says that he and Julia are proud of their efforts and accomplishments.

“Aside from raising our family, the work of the non-profit has been the most selfless thing we’ve ever done,” Black said. “Yes, we’ve won recognition from the Ohio Arts Council and the Governor’s Award, among others, but the real payoff has been getting to know, and work with, all those volunteers who work tirelessly to make our city better. It’s truly inspiring what can be accomplished. There is a quote I saw on one of the Community Action vehicles by a lady named Margaret Wheatley, ‘There is no power of change greater than a community deciding what it wants to be,’ and that’s where Portsmouth is right now, deciding what it wants to be!”

Following the May Final Friday, the June event will be called Country Rock on the River, which will be June 28, 2024. It will feature The Jonalee White Trio and McGuffey Lane.

The Blacks are currently deep into prep work for the upcoming concert season. The Portsmouth Daily Times will be with them every step of the way, ensuring their progress continues to be in the community eye. Stay updated on their work through our stories, their well-developed website, www.boneyfiddleproject.org, and their Facebook page. Final Friday concerts are held at the Three Bridges venue at 137 Second Street.

