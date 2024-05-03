Browns pick up option on Newsome

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns got Greg Newsome II covered.

As expected, the team picked up the fifth-year option on the versatile cornerback’s rookie contract on Tuesday.

A first-round pick in 2021, Newsome is scheduled to make $13.3 million in 2025.

Newsome had been mentioned in trade rumors for months, and they increased leading into the NFL Draft last weekend.

But the Browns have remained committed to Newsome, held onto him, and exercised the option ahead of Thursday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

“Very happy with Greg,” general manager Andrew Berry said on Saturday at his post-draft news conference. “Want as many man corners as we can have.”

It’s still possible the Browns will offer Newsome a long-term contract extension.

Newsome said “that’s the goal” earlier this month.

Newsome has started 39 of 41 games in three seasons.

He didn’t get an interception in his first two years before picking off a deflected pass and returning it 34 yards for a touchdown to key Cleveland’s comeback win at Baltimore on Nov. 12.

While it’s not his preference, Newsome can play in the slot and defend quick, smaller receivers.

He’s also solid on the outside, and gives the Browns one of the AFC’s top cornerback units along with Pro Bowler Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr.

The 23-year-old Newsome was the No. 26 overall pick in 2021 after starring at Northwestern.

Browns sign center Allen

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns added depth to their solid offensive line on Tuesday, agreeing on a contract with free agent center Brian Allen, his agency announced on social media.

Allen, who started 36 games and a Super Bowl for the Rams, is getting a one-year contract.

The Browns have not yet confirmed the deal.

The 28-year-old Allen was slowed by injuries the past few seasons and was a backup in 2023.

The Rams released him in February.

Former NFL center LeCharles Bentley, who was briefly with the Browns and founded AMDG Sports, posted Allen’s agreement on X.

“I’ve known BA since he was a high schooler,” Bentley wrote. “When he’s healthy, one of the baddest dudes in the NFL. My personal favorite C (center) to watch play. Really hoping he reclaims old form and help the Land keep dominating upfront. A real dawg.”

Allen, who played at Michigan State, will likely compete with 2023 draft pick Luke Wypler to back up starter Ethan Pocic.

The Browns have wanted to bulk up their interior.

Last weekend, they selected Michigan guard Zak Zinter in the third round.

They like his versatility and could give him some work at center.

Zinter will also back up Pro Bowlers Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.