2024 Softball Tournament Scores and Schedule
Monday, May 6
Division II Sectional Semifinals
(17) Washington at (16) River Valley, 5 p.m.
(18) Marietta at (15) Miami Trace, 5 p.m.
(19) Gallia Academy at (14) Warren, 5 p.m.
Division III Sectional Semifinals
(25) Southeastern at (24) South Point, 5 p.m.
(30) Nelsonville-York at (19) North Adams, 5 p.m.
(31) Federal Hocking at (18) Westfall, 5 p.m.
(26) Minford at (23) Eastern Brown, 5 p.m.
(29) West Union at (20) Portsmouth, 5 p.m.
(27) Alexander at (22) Peebles, 5 p.m.
(28) Oak Hill at (21) Chesapeake, 5 p.m.
Division III Sectional Semifinals
(17) South Gallia at (16) Green, 5 p.m.
(18) New Boston at (15) Waterford, 5 p.m.