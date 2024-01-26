Commissioners OK $150K for Impact Prevention

Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis Submitted photos Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell Submitted photos

SCIOTO COUNTY- The Scioto County Commissioners this week approved the second batch of funding for a program in local schools aimed at fighting the drug epidemic.

Approved was the second of a two-part funding package of $150,000 for Impact Prevention. Impact is in all but two of Scioto County’s schools, according to the commissioners. It is a peer-led campaign to fight such things as: substance abuse, vaping, bullying, and more.

“When we first decided to support them they were in three of our schools, they are now in every school but two,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “Essentially, they’re teaching them peer-led prevention. … When you start talking to these kids, it’s very sobering, but it’s clear they have a heart to make an impact in our local schools.”

In total, the program was funded with $300,000 from American Rescue Plan grants. This is the second year for Impact.

“When we met with them in December, we met with about 50 kids and it was just a privilege to be there and listen to these young people,” said Commissioner Cathy Coleman. “They have so many mature concerns … and they were ready and willing to talk.”

In addition to activities at their own schools, students from all districts meet for activities and to discuss what’s working and what’s not.

“The last meeting we had with them, we had roughly 50 kids (from) multiple school districts,” Powell said. ” It’s encouraging to hear the work they’re doing and at the same time it’s heartbreaking. I can’t say enough good things about them.”

Davis encourages adults to talk to their kids about Impact and find out how it’s being used in their school.

“I think Impact is wonderful, I think it’s got its legs under it after its first year,” Davis said. “Really, their limitations surround the fact there’s not enough caseworkers. There’s not enough people to go into the schools to do as much as they want to.”