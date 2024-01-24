SSU Softball Winter Prospect Camp set

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University softball program will be hosting the 2024 SSU Softball Winter Prospect Camp for softball players interested in working out in front of SSU coaches and learning further about Kristen Bradshaw’s program.

The camp will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. inside Shawnee State’s Waller Gymnasium and the mezzanine area.

The camp, which is for current high school freshmen through seniors (Classes of 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027), costs $50 per camper.

It will include college level training and drills from the Shawnee State coaching staff at all positions of play.

Registration (student and parent information), medical release, parental consent forms and payment links can all be found at the following link: https://admissions.shawnee.edu/register/softball_camp.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, please visit www.ssubears.com or visit the X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears, https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears, https://www.instagram.com/ssubears/?hl=en, and/or https://www.youtube.com/@ssubearsathletics/videos.

For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, please visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and/or https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.