Local Arby’s owner to giveaway $100,000 to local non-profits on Inaugural Day of Giving

As Many as 10 Charities Could Receive $10,000 or more! Submitted photo

The AES Foundation is excited to announce their inaugural Day of Giving is coming to the Charleston-Huntington area. The Day of Giving was created to give back to the communities in which AES Restaurant Group employees work and live, and this year, they would like to award up to $100,000 to non-profit organizations throughout the Charleston-Huntington area.

Throughout the year, customers across the AES footprint can round up or donate funds to non-profit organizations. Locally, AES Restaurant Group owns and operates twenty area Arby’s locations. Because of the generosity of their customers, the AES Foundation will award gifts to as many as 10 charities to equal $100,000 on the Day of Giving.

The Inaugural Day of Giving will be held on Sunday, February 18th at the Arby’s location at 4905 US 60 East in Huntington. AES representatives and local Arby’s team members will award multiple local non-profit organizations donations for a total of $100,000! The winning charities

will be chosen based on their applications, impact on the community, alignment with the Arby’s values, and fiscal responsibility.

To be considered for this award, organizations should visit the AES Foundation website at www.aesfoundation.com and click the DAY OF GIVING tab. They can also scan the QR code provided. Applications must be received by Monday, February 5, 2024, for consideration. Organizations will receive the award during the Day of Giving Event on Sunday, February 18th. Additional details about the event will be sent to applicants prior to the ceremony.

To learn more about the AES Foundation, you can visit our website at AESFoundation.com. To learn more about AES Restaurant Group, you can visit AESRestaurants.com.

For more information or an interview, contact Mindi McKeeman at [email protected] or call 317.289.5567.

About AES Restaurant Group

AES Restaurant Group, LLC is the owner and operator of 175 Arby’s® restaurants throughout the country. Founded in 2004, AES is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN and operates restaurants in 16 states. AES Restaurant Group is one of the largest franchisees in the Arby’s system and was recognized as the Franchisee of the Year in 2019. The growing restaurant group gives back to the communities they serve through the AES Foundation. To learn more about AES, visit www.aesrestaurants.com and www.aesfoundation.com.

About Arby’s

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the largest sandwich drive-thru restaurant brand in the world, with more than 3,500 restaurants in eight global markets. Arby’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit Arbys.com and InspireBrands.com.