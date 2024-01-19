Makers Market to benefit Melanie Ogg Memorial Scholarship

PORTSMOUTH- The 2024 Spring Makers Market is currently accepting vendors for the March 16 event, which will be held at Portsmouth West Elementary School.

The event is a fundraiser to support the Melanie Ogg Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Scioto Foundation.

“Melanie Ogg is my mother she died unexpectedly on September 28, 2023,” Daughter and Organizer Summer Logan said. “She developed a very rare brain disease called Cruetzfeld-Jakob disease. It was incredibly quick and such a terrible disease. She passed away a month and a half after her first and only granddaughter was born. “

The event is welcoming a wide array of vendors and Logan believes it will be a fun day of supporting these booths while finding unique items and supporting the cause.

“We welcome crafters, artisans, creators, and vendors of all kinds, but we will limit direct sales companies to one per genre,” the event disclosed. “Vendor spaces are on a first come first serve basis.”

This is a first-year event and Logan hopes the success allows her to continue.

“This is the first year of this event,” Logan said. “I do hope to make it an annual fundraiser for the scholarship my dad and I established in her honor. My mother taught third grade at Portsmouth West Elementary for 30 plus years and retired two years ago,” Logan explained. “We established the scholarship to benefit graduates of Portsmouth West High School who are interested in pursuing education or the performing arts.”

Logan explained that the event was inspired by reflecting on the many things her mother enjoyed. According to Logan, she was very involved in the community, in the arts, and this is a way for the daughter to carry on her memory while funding the scholarship.

“My mom was an amazing singer, she taught piano lessons, made costumes for countless musicals and ballets and was just so incredibly creative. She was my biggest fan and supporter when I wanted to pursue a career in the arts,” Logan said. “This event is really special because my mom loved to teach and she loved her community. She really believed in building a better society and she did just that. She’s been a role model and mentor to so many. She loved creating things and she and I spent a lot of time making all sorts of things, those are some of my most cherished memories. I feel such a strong sense of responsibility to continue her legacy and I know that this scholarship will help future generations and that’s what’s important.”

The Spring Makers Market will be held on March 16, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Set up will start at 7:30 a.m. on the 16th. Vendors must bring their own tables and extension cords. The venue will provide outlets. Single booth spaces are eight foot by eight foot and double spaces are 16 foot by eight foot. A confirmation and payment instructions will be sent to the email provided once your application has been received and reviewed. A single booth is $35 and a double booth is $55.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.