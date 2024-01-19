Caution urged for those out and about today

SCIOTO COUNTY- County experts are urging people to stay home today and off area roadways after a winter storm dumped inches of snow on the area.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman declared a Level 2 snow emergency in the early hours of the morning. This means:

-Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow

-Only those who feel it necessary to drive should be on the roads

-Residents should contact their employers to see if they should report to work

Scioto County EMA Director Larry Mullins is advising people to stay home if at all possible.

“If they go out, slow down, give yourself extra time to get to your location, give yourself more distance to stop, and use extreme caution,” he said.

Mullins also advised locals to call ahead to where they may be expected to see if the location is open or possibly delayed.

All public schools in Scioto County have been closed for the day, according to the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center.

In Kentucky, state crews are working on roadways and the roads are slick. Travel is not advised.

As of this morning, state highways were mostly snow covered in Greenup county. Salt trucks and plows worked throughout the night and will remain out today.

“If you must be on the road, slow down put down the phone, keep plenty of space between vehicles, pack an emergency kit, buckle up, and plan ahead. Check real-time traffic and traffic cameras at GoKY.ky.gov,” according to a release from Kentucky Department of Transportation District 9.

Greenup County Judge Executive Bobby reports that the courthouse and annex will be closed today.

“I encourage all Greenup Countians to drive with extreme caution. Please pay particular attention to both state, county and city road crews as they continue to work hard to clear roads for your safety,” he said.

Snow is expected to taper of this morning.