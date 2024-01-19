Hal Morris, former Cincinnati Reds first baseman and 1990 World Series Champion. New York Giants shortstop Al Bridwell. former Reds pitcher, Don Gullett.

PORTSMOUTH- Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Shawnee State University

Portsmouth Murals, Inc. is pleased to announce that Hal Morris, former Cincinnati Reds

first baseman and 1990 World Series Champion, will be the keynote speaker at the 18th

Annual Portsmouth Murals Baseball Banquet. The event is scheduled for Wednesday,

January 24. 2024 at the Morris University Center at Shawnee State University. Social

hour will begin at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:00 p.m.

William Harold (Hal) Morris III, played for several teams from 1988 to 2000, including

an eight-year stint with the Cincinnati Reds. From 2012 until 2016, he was the director

of professional scouting for the Los Angeles Angels.

Morris, played for the New York Yankees, the Cincinnati Reds, the Kansas City

Royals and Detroit Tigers. Morris was known for his unusual hitting technique, in which

his feet never settled as the pitcher delivered the ball, so his swing was preceded by his

feet shuffling towards the plate. Morris was not known for his power, but he had the

ability to spray the ball to all corners of the ballpark. He also appeared on the cover

of Wheaties.

In a 13 year major league career, Morris posted a .304 batting average with 76 home

runs and 513 RBI in 1,246 games played. Defensively, he was a solid first baseman,

posting a .994 fielding percentage at that position. His .319 average at Riverfront

Stadium was the highest by any Reds player in the history of the stadium.

Portsmouth Murals, Inc. is also planning to honor wall honorees, former Reds pitcher

Don Gullett and New York Giants shortstop Al Bridwell.

A limited number of tickets are now available at the Portsmouth Area Chamber of

Commerce 342 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Tickets may also be ordered by

calling 740-353-7647. Mail orders may be sent to Portsmouth Murals, Inc., P.O. Box

509, Portsmouth Ohio 45662. Preferred sponsorship table seating packages are available

as well.