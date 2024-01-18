Scioto County Sheriff reports

TRAFFIC OFFENSE—Warning for excessive speed on Feurt Hill Road/U.S. 23. 8:34 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

THEFT—Wallet reported stolen at business on Lucasville-Minford Road. 9:11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

THEFT—Theft of mail reported on Pleasant Valley Road. 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

FIRE—Garbage fire on Burns Road. 12:02 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Reporting party says two individuals parked in driveway on Frederick Road. 2:20 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report that someone was trying to gain entry into a storage unit on Downtown Hayport Road. 4:08 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party says ex-spouse put hands on them. 6:32 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Car reported parked at Ohio River Road business for more than two hours. 7:09 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

THEFT—Approximately $800 in groceries reported stolen from business on Ohio River Road. 7:14 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

INVESTIGATED—Road rage incident, no direct threats made on U.S. 52/Ohio 522. 8:48 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report of two individuals with flashlights at vacant residnece on Kennison Road/Cockrell’s Run Road. 11:36 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Vehicle with out-of-state plates reported on caller’s property without permission. 7:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

THEFT—Reporting party says funds stoldne from bank account. Main Street. 10:06 a.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

TRAFFIC JAM/ROAD BLOCKED—Tree blocking roadway of MIller’s Run-Fallen Timber Road. Tree removed prior to deputy arrival on scene. 2:07 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

THEFT—Report of approximately $10,000 in rare coins from residence on Seiler Road. 3:27 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

BURGLARY—Burglary of a residence on Rosemount Road reported. 4:10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

ESCORT—Deputy escorting individual to retrieve belongings from Hayport Road residence. 5:11 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

TRAFFIC JAM/ROAD BLOCKED—Trees blocking roadway at top of hill on Slab Run Road. 5:28 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a vehicle hitting an individual on U.S. 52 westbound in Franklin Furnace. 6:21 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report of individual making threats to shoot reporting party and burn down house on Linwood Avenue. 7:54 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Caller states neighbor is trespessing on their Noel Lane property again. 7:58 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report of a juvenile being assaulted at school. Sedan Crabtree Road. 9:37 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Trucks parked at end of Moores Lane driveway, gunshots heard. Deputy locates shell casings in roadway. 10:24 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

FIRE—Possible utility pole on fire on Ohio 139. No fire, but power outage reported. 10:44 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12.

PROWLER—Reporting party says someone in South Street backyard with a flashlight during power outage. 1:01 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Vacant vehicle at Minford High School on Bond Road. 1:40 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Single-car rollover on Dry Run Road. Gun inside vehicle. Ohio State Patrol contacted. 4:13 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13.

INVESTIGATED—Tree in roadway at 6,000 block of Millers Run-Back Run. 7:08 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male throwing rocks and yelling near train tracks on Ohio 335 and Stout Hollow Road. 4:16 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13.

INVESTIGATED—Female walking on U.S. 52 roadway, given ride to business in Portsmouth. 8:40 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13.

SHOTS FIRED—Shots heard fired on Shela Boulevard in the area of Liberty Avenue. Multiple spent rounds located on and around property. 12:47 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 14.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Two males in dark clothing and hoodies attempting to get into Ohio 139 business. Deputies unable to locate individuals. 1:45 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 14.

ASSAULT—Reporting party states they were doing custody exchange at business on Old Scioto Trail and the other individual smacked her. 11:15 a.m, Sunday, Jan. 14.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Three-vehicle traffic crash on Ohio River Road. No entrapment. 4:07 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14.

ESCORT—Individual requests deputy escort to retrieve personal items from residence on Lucasville-Minford Road. 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14.

FIRE—Fully engulfed structure fire on Ohio 93. 7:20 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14.

THEFT—Reporting party says someone stole their car from parking lot of business on U.S. 23. 7:12 a.m., Monday, Jan. 15.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party finds cell phone on the porch of a Indiandale Avenue residence. 6:51 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15.