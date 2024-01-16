Girl Scout cookie season is here

Girl Scouts selling cookies in 2023

SCIOTO COUNTY— For over 100 years, Girl Scout troops across the country have been celebrating success through their signature cookie program that people look forward to every year.

According to the national organization, “The sale of cookies by Girl Scouts had humble beginnings, born as a way for troops to finance activities. The first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts occurred in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in their high school cafeteria as a service project. As the Girl Scout Cookie Program developed and evolved, it not only became a vehicle for teaching five essential skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—but it also enabled collaboration and integration, as early as the 1950s, among girls and troops of diverse backgrounds as they worked together toward common goals.

“Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, generating nearly $800 million in cookie sales during the average season. All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program—100 percent of it— stays with the local council and troops. With over 50 million households purchasing cookies every season, the irresistible treats can be found nationwide and will hold a beloved place in Americana for years to come, continuing to help girls take the lead and, ultimately, change the world.”

The sale of cookies began Friday, January 5 and will run through Sunday, March 17.

Ohio options include Adventurefuls, which is a brownie inspired cookie topped with caramel cream and sea salt; classic thin mints; Tagalongs; Samoas, Do-si-dos; Trefoils, Lemonups, s’mores, and Toffee-tastic. All options are $5.

Membership Manager for Scioto (Indian Rock), Gallia, and Vinton (Little Racoon) Heather Book says the start of the season is going well and the organization looks forward to the Girl Scouts learning along the way.

“The cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world. It is important because it instills a lot of useful skills in these future leaders,” Book said. “The cookie program teaches girls five important skills. These skills include goalsetting, where these girls set their owns goals with their team and make plans; decision making, where they decide where and when to sell cookies, what to do with earnings, and more; money management, where they develop budgets, take orders, and carry out transactions; people skills, where they learn to speak and listen to customers and their team; and business ethics, where girls act honestly and responsibly during every step of the cookie sale. Through these five skills, all girls develop tools to use in the real world through and after school.”

Book is passionate about the program, saying that the skills developed from the lesson are instrumental to forging strong young women.

“From succeeding in class to the job and in life; they leave being able to make clear, concise, and good decisions,” Book said. “They will go from juggling the management of their allowance to their paycheck. They’ll be taught to work with others, from playground games to workforce partnerships. Finally, we develop ethical leaders who will properly build the world of tomorrow. So, this program is about a lot more than cookies.”

Outside of being an educational opportunity, the program is also financially rewarding for the troops who engage in the activities.

“This program is instrumental to the financial wellbeing of our troops,” Book claimed. “The funding raised from cookie activities stay within our local girl scout council to support girl scouting in our area. The troops decide what they do with the money raised, which can be used in many ways. From the outside looking in, people see cookies, but these girls do so much in a broad spectrum of activities and are able to do things that reflect their personal interests.”

Book’s own daughter, Josie Whisman, received the Stellar Seller patch a few years ago for selling over 1,200 boxes of cookies. She crafted marketing videos, sold them at stores, and pitched the product to the entire community. The experience continues to benefit her daughter.

“It was an important learning experience for my daughter, and she has developed relationships and skills that make her a great friend, student, and driven individual,” Book recalled.

Having been part of the program in a professional and volunteer setting, Book recognizes the importance of the volunteers as well.

“Girl Scout parents and volunteers support these amazing girls all year long and lead by example,” Book said. “So, even when the girls aren’t learning by practice, they have these volunteers to learn from by example. They are real life superheroes who give 110 percent.”

Stellar Sellers will be honored at a special celebration this year, available to any Girl Scout who sells over 1,200 units.

Throughout the season, the Girl Scouts participate in many other challenges, including a booth decorating contest with the theme of “own your magic,” the cookie pitch challenge, the Great Job Girl Scout, where representatives will be roaming locations where Girl Scouts are setup to award them for good practices on the site, and more.

If people are in search of cookies or cookie booths, they can use the cookie finder tool at www.girlscouts.org. Booths will begin sales on January 16.

“We are excited about another stellar year of education and fundraising for these young Girl Scouts,” Book said. “We encourage everyone to support our future leaders of tomorrow by investing in them now through the cookie program.”

