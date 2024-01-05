Winterfest wraps ‘23 and starts plans for ‘24

Portsmouth’s premier festival host, Friends of Portsmouth, closed the sixth chapter of the Winterfest saga at the new year, after growing numbers of participants, increasing the size of the ice rink, and establishing a permanent storefront.

Between the lighting of the Market Street tree following the Christmas Parade on November 16 through December 31, the well-known festival welcomed families to celebrate the season for 28 different days of being open.

With only one staff member, Executive Director Brian Smith, the function runs smoothly on volunteers with Christmas spirit in their hearts, ready to bring the opportunity for thousands of families to make memories through ice skating, carriage rides, character visits, hockey club and schools, vendor events, and more.

One major attraction to Winterfest has always been the Friends of Portsmouth store, which is usually decorated to the nines and filled with holiday goodies and potential gifts. Smith explained that it is so popular that he is making an attempt to keep it open moving forward.

“We actually plan on keeping the Friends of Portsmouth store open year-round now,” Smith said. “We’re going to test out opening for weekends and we are filing permanent occupancy documents now. I’m going to drop an office in the top loft, and we may as well keep it open. We’ve done well with the store and we will keep a rotation of fresh items in there, of course, we will also have a lot of stuff for kids.”

More people participated in ice skating this year, but they had shorter lines, thanks to a rink expansion this year.

“The ice-skating rink is bigger than ever this year,” Smith said. “We have more skates, too. We are getting bigger and better, and we are able to further our abilities to create lasting memories for families, because, otherwise, some people would never get to experience ice skating or any of this.”

According to Smith, the rink expanded from 35×70’ to 50×70’.

“I think it went great. We had great attendance. Our numbers were really good this year, better than last. I think the expansion of the rink helps. We had more skates and whales and I’m super excited to look back,” Smith said. “I’m going to say the rink expansion was the biggest win of the year, but I’m still leaning towards the store. It was beautiful this year and it has given us an opportunity to keep it open year-round as our own space. Everybody loved the rink, though; everyone I talked to was like, ‘woah, this rink is huge’”

According to Smith, the rink is done growing, due to size limitations for the future Market Street Park, which is being designed to accommodate the rink during the winter months.

“I’d say one of the biggest standout things was working the skate shack and seeing all of the kids bring their skate passes they received from their school, which we were able to give out through our kids program,” Smith said.

According to the Executive Director, the FoP team is already looking at next year and are planning ways to make it fresh again.

“We’re getting to the point where we have to add some new things,” Smith said. “We need to bring the trains back and have that option for the kids and families, alongside the carriage rides. We’re looking at a lot of things.”

Attendance was steady, and people took taking advantage of all there was to offer. Smith says it is an echo of countywide Christmas spirit that is strong in our Hallmark Christmas Town. He claimed that even businesses continue to give it their all to lend their storefronts to the celebration.

“I think it is awesome; the countywide Christmas cheer is just awesome.” Smith said in December. “It was also nice to see the number of votes that came in for the window display contest. We had our businesses put in a lot of effort to decorate their windows this year and we just announced winners after over 700 people voted. Everybody did a really good job.”

The winners of the window decorating contest included Marting’s, Cirque d’Art, and Country Living Assisted Living.

While Winterfest may be over, Smith said they are not only planning for Winterfest 2024, but are also looking forward to their next big event, which will be the Fourth of July Celebration. On top of that, they’re planning another city cleanup event in the spring. While Smith promised downtown would be the focus, he is open to expanding it to other parts of town, if he gets support from the city.

“I’m excited, just because I’m trying to look at new things that can be added to events. For instance, Fourth of July, we are looking into carnival rides,” Smith said. “We’re signing an agreement to have actual carnival rides at River Days for sure. We are extending the October event from two days to three, which also includes a German meal. There’s going to be some new things and twists. There will be something for everyone this year.”

To keep up to date on Friends of Portsmouth activities and news, follow them on Facebook or view their website at www.friendsofportsmouth.com

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.