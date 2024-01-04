SSU softball announces ‘24 schedule

PORTSMOUTH — The softball program at Shawnee State University will play 20 official home contests, 22 road affairs and six neutral-site bouts as part of a 48-game slate that comprises the entire 2024 regular-season schedule for first-year head coach Kristen Bradshaw, as announced on Thursday.

Eight of Shawnee State’s first 14 games will be at home, with the Bears opening up the 2024 season against NCAA Division III Asbury at 2 p.m. — on Tuesday, Feb. 20 in a nonconference doubleheader.

SSU will then play its next six contests in the Palmetto State, as the Bears travel south to participate in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic for the sixth time in the last seven seasons — from Thursday, Feb. 29 to Saturday, March 2 in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The opponent slate for those six affairs will be announced at a later date.

Shawnee State will then play host to three doubleheaders in a week-and-a-half’s time, as the Bears will play Point Park (Pa.) on Friday, March 8 at 3 p.m.; Ohio Christian on Saturday, March 9 at 1 p.m.; and Bluefield (Va.) on Tuesday, March 12 at 1 p.m. — before hitting the road for five consecutive doubleheaders over a two-week time period.

Trips to West Virginia Tech on March 22 (3 p.m.) and to Rio Grande on March 23 (1 p.m.) cap off the road swing.

From March 26 through March 30, the Bears will play six home contests over a four-day span.

Shawnee State will play Miami-Hamilton on Tuesday, March 26 in a 3 p.m. doubleheader, followed by a 12 p.m. doubleheader and a 3 p.m. doubleheader against Brescia (Ky.) and Oakland City on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29, respectively.

Following that, the Bears hit the road for five consecutive doubleheaders for the second time in the season — from April 5 through April 13 and capping the gas pedal with a doubleheader trip up U.S. Route 23 north to Ohio Christian on April 13 — before returning for three of the season’s final four doubleheaders to end matters.

Alice Lloyd (Ky.) comes to town for a Tuesday, April 16 doubleheader at 3 p.m., followed by a return trip to Pippa Passes, Ky. the same week on Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m.

The Bears cap the regular season with doubleheaders in back-to-back days — as Shawnee State plays host to West Virginia Tech on Friday, April 26 at 3 p.m., before a big home doubleheader against Rio Grande on Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m.

The River States Conference Tournament will be held from Saturday, May 4 through Monday, May 6 in Charleston, W. Va. — which is the capital city of West Virginia.

