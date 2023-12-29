Scioto County Sheriff reports

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Reporting party says known individual left court-mandated treatment facility and came to their Henley Comstock Road residence high, damaging property. Arrest made. 12:08 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

FIRE—Generator fire at residence on Summit Street and Grandview Avenue. 6:14 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

FIRE—Power line down close to camper on Dace Road. 7:29 a.m.., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Single-car accident with injury involving guardrail on U.S. 52. 8:56 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Reporting party says known male came to their door threatening to come back and break out home’s windows on Ainsley Avenue. 3:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report of trespassers on John Street property and refusing to leave. 4:08 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a disturbance over a custody agreement. 4:19 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Reporting party on Rigrish Road says they called about an animal complaint and now the neighbor is threatening them. 4:25 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report of parent sending money to someone online who parent believes is celebrity. 4:50 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a dispute over child custody at business on Ohio River Road. 5:57 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report of checkbook with several checks found on side of Greenbriar Road. 6:08 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Reporting party says known individual stole her car on Eastview Avenue. 7:37 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a male passed out in a car with motor running at business on Gallia Pike. 7:57 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Reporting party at business on U.S. 23 says receiving texts from known individual threatening his life. 9:14 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.