Rudolph leads Steelers to win over Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) gets off a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt (90) applies pressure during Saturday’s game at Acrisure Stadium. Courtesy of Ryan Meyer | www.bengals.com

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Third-string backup quarterback Mason Rudolph led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 34-11 win over Cincinnati on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Rudolph is 3-0 all time against the Bengals (8-7) for his career — while he is 2-5-1 against all other teams in the NFL.

He threw for 290 yards and completed 17 of 27 passes with two touchdowns, both to George Pickens, and finished with a passer rating of 124.0.

“He was Mason,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said about his QB. “We talked about it early in the week. He has a belief in himself. He’s aggressive in his play style. Thought he did a really good job not displaying a lot of rust for a guy that hadn’t played a lot.”

Rudolph connected with Pickens on the Steelers’ second play from scrimmage — for an 86-yard TD pass with 10:45 to go in the opening quarter for the 7-0 lead.

Pickens finished the game with 195 yards receiving and two touchdowns on six catches.

“Man, he made some smash plays that was needed,” Tomlin added.

The Steelers made the score 14-0 with 14:21 to go before half — when Calvin Austin III sprinted into the end zone from seven yards out.

The 10-play, 80-yard drive was set up when Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw an interception to Steelers defensive back Patrick Peterson in the end zone.

Browning was picked off three times in the loss, and finished the game with 335 yards in the air and one touchdown.

“I’ve got to find a way to make my bad plays better,” Browning said. “Anytime a quarterback throws three picks, you’re not going to win many games. That’s really kind of where it’s at. Got to find a way to not have turnovers and throw the ball away or dump it off.”

Browning was picked off again with 8:41 to go in the second — when Joey Porter snagged his pass and returned it to the Cincinnati 14-yard line.

Two plays later, Najee Harris bolted into the end zone from two yards out — and the 21-0 lead.

“In no area did we play a winning performance,” Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “We have to regroup and have a lot to play for.”

Harris finished the game with 78 yards rushing on 19 carries with one TD.

The Bengals put together their best drive of the half — and Browning had completions to Tyler Boyd of 29 and 14 yards.

Tight end Drew Sample had a catch for 14 yards, and Trenton Irwin caught a third-down pass for a nine-yard gain to the Steeler 5-yard line — which was inches away from a first down.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor decided to go for the first down instead of kicking a field goal, and Browning’s pass to Tee Higgins was short in the end zone.

The Benglas turned the ball over on downs.

“I just needed to give (Higgins) a better ball,” Browning said. “I was under some pressure but should have given him a better ball to catch.”

Higgins finished the game with 140 yards receiving on eight catches, including an 80-yard TD with 11:11 to go in the third quarter.

But Pittsburgh answered the next drive on the third play — when Pickens scored on a 66-yard TD reception from Rudolph, extending the lead to 31-8.

“We just got into a hole,” Taylor said. “We got down 21-0 and they had the momentum. When that happens, it’s tough to get it back.”

Pittsburgh outgained the Bengals 113 yards to 59 on the ground.

The Bengals will play at Kansas City on Sunday.