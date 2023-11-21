Otway celebrates season this weekend at Covered Bridge and more

Volunteers in Otway have come together to, once again, offer the Otway Community Christmas event, which will take place Saturday.

The volunteers stem from three core groups who move and shake Otway. The groups consist of the Otway Historical Society, Redbird Community Connection, and Friends of Scioto Brush Creek. Volunteers also come from the Village of Otway and general community members.

Jody McCallister, who is president of Friends of Scioto Brush Creek and secretary of The Otway Historical Society, has been busy decorating the park and bridge with an army of volunteers. The event has been going on longer than she has been involved in the Historical Society, which she joined in 2017.

The drive through of the bridge started in 2019. Prior to that, the bridge was lit without a parade and other activities.

“I think this is one of my favorite events the Historical Society does, because it is all about giving back to the local community and I think that is important,” McCallister said. “There is no charge for this event. It is something we do to bring the local community together. It is such fun and is a community activity that we’ve gotten such positive feedback about. Every year, everyone wants to do something a little more and that is exciting.”

McCallister is excited about having all three non-profits working together.

“I’m very excited. It takes a lot of community folks working together and each of us are small groups with few volunteers,” McCallister said. “When we work together, we can have such an impactful event.”

When asked about her favorite activity in the agenda, McCallister says there are two, one for each group she is a part of.

“I’m very excited about the new addition of the luminaries, which is something dependent on weather, but I think it is a cute story,” McCallister recalled. “A young woman commented about how excited her children were about the parade and go through the lighted bridge. They had an idea, though. The kids wanted new lighting along the new path and the tree line of the riparian zone. That set off excitement bells in my head and I thought it would be a perfect project for Friends of Scioto Brush Creek. This is our first year participating. So, we will be having luminaries in the park if weather allows us.”

McCallister explained that, before, the event ended at the bridge.

“Now, people will be able to drive over to Brush Creek Township Community Park, leave their vehicles, and get the whole view of the lighted bridge before seeing the luminaries. That’s what has be excited about getting the friends involved.”

The volunteer said there is another aspect she is excited about.

“From the Historical Society point of view, I’m excited about the Bridge itself. It is such a historical element and part of our community,” McCallister explained. “The fact that we put the lights on it and make it seasonal is nice and people seem to really appreciate it.”

The events will kick off at the Otway Community Center, which is the former Otway gymnasium, between noon and 5 p.m.

Lunch will be served, which will consist of soups and grilled cheese. A silent auction of decorated Christmas trees will be held while local musicians will offer festive music. There will be a baked goods auction, as well as local artisans, crafters, and small business owners.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available between 12:30 and 4 p.m. for photos with children, who will be coming with free hot chocolate and cookies freshly prepared in the North Pole.

Northwest High School Band will perform at 4 p.m.

The Christmas Parade will line up at Otway Community Church on SR 73 at 5 p.m. The public is welcome to decorate their vehicles or make a float and join in.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and then Santa and Mrs. Claus will pass out candy canes to children at the Otway Covered Bridge. Mark Tolle will be singing Christmas Carols near the live nativity and decorated trees.

Following the parade and drive through of the covered bridge, guests are encouraged to visit the Brush Creek Township Park’s newly paved pathway, which will be illuminated with candle luminaries.

McCallister, and all the volunteers, say that the reason for their work is easy to explain.

“I just think the holidays themselves are so family oriented. People need something positive at the end of the year and this is an opportunity to give back and bring people together,” McCallister said. “It brings old and young alike joy and is such a wonderful thing to be part of. Even those not in the community any longer, we posted our Amazon wish list and people from all over have been sending stuff for the park and event, because they had good memories of the community and want to give back.”

