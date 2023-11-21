Cirque d’Art brings back Nutcracker once again

Cirque d’Art’s Nutcracker 2022 Submitted photo Cirque d’Art’s Nutcracker 2022 Submitted photo

Not every community has a circus school, but, for Portsmouth, it is just another unique opportunity the area has offered residents for two generations through Cirque d’Art Theatre.

To prepare for the season, the school of dance and circus arts is ready to present their annual Nutcracker review, this time with a classical twist, after taking a few seasons to modernize the story with characters from Disney’s Frozen.

This year’s combined cast is over 175 local performers from age three to adult, who are split into two casts. The performers will, once again, perform on original circus aerial equipment designed by Cirque and Rush Welding.

Traditional equipment will include the silks, silk chandeliers, and Spanish Web. Dance routines include tap, ballet, jazz routines, as well as everyone’s favorite tumbling and contortion routines.

Tech and planning for the event began back in June and rehearsals have been ongoing since September.

“It is going well. We’ve been working on the storyline and tech since June,” Wilkes said. “We’ve done this event with traditional circus arts for a long time, but we always like to keep it fresh by adding to the story and changing routines.”

Cirque d’Art Theatre is a non-profit performing arts instructional program, offering sliding-scale tuitions and scholarship opportunities for local participants. Funding from the Scioto Foundation, Scioto County Commissioners, and Southern Ohio Medical Center make the tuition assistance program possible.

Cirque’s most advanced group, Cirqueworks, features instructors and performers who are teens and adults. Many have participated for years in the program.

“Their level of professionalism onstage is amazing and thrilling to watch and is the reason that Cirque d’Art Theatre has never brought in outside guest dancers for lead roles; we don’t have to,” Wilkes said. “All Cirque d’Art productions are 100 percent local adults and youth.”

Cirque’s Nutcracker will run December 1, 2, and 3 at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. The performances are 7 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call the McKinley Box Office, 740.351.3600.

“This show is certainly weaved into the fabric of our circus family, and I hope it is also one for the community,” Wilkes said. “We’ve been at it for a while, trying to spread joy for the season through our local performers’ talents. I’m very excited about this performance. I love the traditional costuming and performance.”

