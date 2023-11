Scioto County Sheriff reports

FIRE—Fire at Wayne National Park, flames showing on Old Union Road. Wayne National Park, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and forestry contacted. 2:23 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

THEFT—Reporting party states someone broke into their vehicle and stole the title on Morgan Drive. 6:11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

THEFT—Car broken into overnight on Ohio 104. 6:50 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

THEFT—Wallet stolen from vehicle on Morgan Drive. 6:57 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

INVESTIGATED—Individual passed out in vehicle off Swauger Valley. 8:10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

THEFT—Theft from a vehicle on Noel Lane. 10:10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

THEFT—Theft from a vehicle on Ohio 104. 10:25 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report of neighbor’s chickens going around neighborhood on Green Street. Owner advised to keep birds contained on her property. 11:05 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

THEFT—Theft from a vehicle on Cityview Avenue. 1:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Two-car crash with entrapment on Ohio 140. Ohio State Patrol contacted. 2:09 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—One-car rollover on Turkey Foot Township Road just off Lick Run Lyra. One injury. Ohio State Patrol contacted. 2:39 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

INVESTIGATED—Store clerk reports two individuals possibly stealing from business on Ohio 104. The individuals had warrants out and were arrested, then transported to the Scioto County Jail. 2:57 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

ASSAULT—Reporting party states they were assaulted by a female at a residence on Fairview Avenue, Lucasville. 5:56 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Head-on collision on U.S. 52 near Riverside Park. Entrapment with one unresponsive. Victim transported to nearby hospital. Fire department cleared the scene. 6:48 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17.

THEFT—Reporting party says wallet stolen with debit card inside on Gallia Pike. 3:52 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18.

INVESTIGATED—Loaded gun reported found in a bush of a yard on Careys Run-Pond Creek Road. 4:01 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Woman reports being assaulted by boyfriend on Napoleon Lane. Boyfriend arrested. 2:17 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 19.