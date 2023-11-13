Bengals roller-coaster keeps rolling

Del Duduit

CINCINNATI — All amusement parks rides — including those at nearby Kings Island — must come to an end.

And so does the roller-coaster ride of the Cincinnati Bengals four-game winning streak.

It’s over.

The Houston Texans strolled into The Jungle on Sunday and put it to Cincinnati 30-27.

No one saw this coming.

The Bengals (5-4) are in last place in the AFC North after Week 10.

LAST PLACE!

There was a glimmer of hope on Sunday after Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson tied the game at 27-27 with 1:33 left in the game.

But the Bengals defense caved, and Texans kicker Matt Amendola booted a 38-yarder as time expired for the win.

All that work of digging out of the hole for nothing.

Someone needs to let Cincinnati know that Trick-or-Treat was a couple of weeks ago.

This loss in front of 66,526 fans was unexpected.

But so was the opening day defeat to Cleveland.

And speaking of the Browns, they stand at 6-3 — and came back from 15 points down on Sunday to hand front-running Baltimore (7-3) a stunning loss.

“No rhythm,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Sunday after the loss. “Just (in finding) the first downs. We had a lot of three-and-outs. That was really just the issue, getting that first down and trying to get in some sort of rhythm so we could get some things going, and we just weren’t able to do that.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow finished the day with 347 yards in the air, and made good on 27 of 40 attempts with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

On the game’s opening drive, Burrow looked smooth and effective and on target — when he connected deep with Trenton Irwin for a 32-yard TD strike.

And then again when he found Ja’Marr Chase for a 64-yarder for a touchdown towards the end of the game.

But in between those plays, he struggled.

“Tough loss,” Burrow said. “I thought we were going to be able to pull it out. We didn’t make enough plays at the end of the game. They played really well. It’s disappointing.”

What the Bengals quarterback said was right.

They did not make enough plays at the end of the game.

They also didn’t make enough plays in the second and third quarters — when they punted on just about every series.

On the other hand, Houston’s C.J. Stroud was the talk of the game.

He threw for 356 yards and completed 23 of 39 passes with one TD and one pick.

In Week 9 against Tampa Bay, Stroud lit up the Bucs with 470 yards (an NFL rookie record) and five touchdowns.

Houston now stands at 9-5 on the series against the Bengals.

They have knocked off Cincinnati in four out of the last five encounters.

Two weeks ago, Cincinnati looked fantastic and knocked off host San Francisco 31-17.

They followed that game up with a 24-18 primetime Sunday Night Football win over Buffalo.

And then the Texans come into town and whip up on the Bengals.

It’s a roller-coaster.

Up and down, side-to-side, upside-down and twists at every corner.

“It was tough all day,” Burrow said. “They’re a good defense. Veteran guys, veteran linebackers, some really good safeties that make it tough. Like I said, their defensive front has some juice and is able to get pressure on teams. They’re a good defense, and they were able to slow us down in the first half. After that first drive, and that first drive definitely wasn’t easy, we were able to make some plays on that one and get some points. Then after that, in the first half there wasn’t much.”

There wasn’t much Cincinnati defense, either.

The Bengals had no answer for Stroud, and failed to put any pressure on the young Ohio State Buckeye product.

Cincinnati’s secondary was Swiss Cheese most of the day.

Texans wide receiver Noah Brown tore up the Bengals DBs for 172 yards.

He entered The Jungle on Sunday with 267 yards on the entire season.

The Bengals had a chance to win the game late, but Tyler Boyd dropped a Burrow pass in the end zone — and settled for the field goal to tie the game.

“We wouldn’t have even been down there if it wasn’t for him,” Burrow said about the Boyd dropped pass. “Obviously, you’d like to come down with it, but we were able to go down there and tie it up.”

But they lost.

The Bengals will now travel to Baltimore to take on the AFC North Division-leading Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

A big task in an even bigger moment for the Bengals.

It’s a make-or-break game.

Let’s see which Bengals team shows up.

Hopefully, wide receiver and No. 2 receiver Tee Higgins will be able to suit up (hamstring) on Thursday — as well as defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle).

“We have to step it up,” Burrow added. “We have to do better. Today, wasn’t good enough – it’s as simple as that.”