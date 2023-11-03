Jeeps stun Pirates in OT

South Webster senior Tyler Sommer (14) kicks the ball away on a goal kick during the Jeeps’ Division III Region 11 boys soccer semifinal match against Wheelersburg on Wednesday night. Paul Boggs | Daily Times South Webster junior Sam Odegaard made nine saves on Wednesday night during the Jeeps’ Division III Region 11 boys soccer semifinal match against Wheelersburg at Athens High School’s Joe Burrow Stadium. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Wheelersburg senior Max Hagans (2) looks for a shot on goal during the Pirates’ Division III Region 11 boys soccer semifinal match against South Webster on Wednesday night at Athens High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times South Webster sophomore Benaiah Andrews (2) attacks the Wheelersburg defense of sophomore Clark Weller (16) during Wednesday night’s Division III boys soccer regional semifinal match at Athens High School’s Joe Burrow Stadium. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

THE PLAINS — Apparently, “revenge” is indeed a dish best served cold.

Or, in the case of the South Webster High School boys soccer squad, on a cold November night —and a long way from home.

That’s because the Jeeps, in their third meeting with Wheelersburg’s Pirates this season and in the Division III Region 11 semifinals, scored the game’s only goal —with six minutes and 41 seconds remaining in overtime.

Hunter Barnard, a sophomore midfielder, beat Breyden Byrd with a running and hard-charging header —giving the Jeeps the stunning 1-0 sudden-death overtime triumph, on Wednesday night inside a frigid Joe Burrow Stadium at Athens High School.

That’s right, the Jeeps dealt the Pirates a sudden death —after a scoreless tie through 80 minutes of regulation, and eight-plus more minutes of an overtime period.

Simply put, Jeep senior Tyler Sommer played a ball forward to Barnard.

After skipping off a defender, Barnard raced in —and headed it past the sophomore standout goalkeeper Byrd, who was approaching the top of the goalbox.

Barnard’s blast found the back of the net, as the Jeeps spilled out onto the pitch with a wild celebration.

Indeed, as the match began at 7 p.m. — and temperatures hit the freezing point at 8 p.m. —the Jeeps brought the heat right at approximately 9 p.m.

The Jeeps were playing in their first regional semifinal since 2019, and faced the Pirates for the fifth time in the Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason tournament.

The only Wheelersburg win of those five meetings remains 2015, as the Jeeps raised their stellar record to 16-3-2 —with Wheelersburg sweeping the regular-season matches in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

But, the third time was indeed a South Webster charm.

“What an awesome game to watch these guys play. We knew we were going to have to dig deep to get this one, but that’s exactly what we did. The history with Wheelersburg and us, and we actually have the upper hand in tournament play, but we’ve been kind of down the past few years, and I told our guys it’s about time for the tide to turn. Wheelersburg is always a school we battle with, and actually have done really well in soccer against them,” said SWHS veteran coach Corey Claxon, whose career record against the Pirates is now 18-16-5. “This one is pretty sweet, though.”

The Jeeps last played the Pirates three times five years ago —and swept all three meetings.

Since then, the only South Webster win was a 2-1 decision in Jeep Country two years back.

This year, in the two teams’ second match of the season in late August, and amid the sweltering heat at South Webster High School with temperatures topping out in the low-90s, the Pirates rallied to win 2-1.

In September, at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg, it was all Pirates —pitching a 6-0 shutout.

But in frigid conditions on Wednesday night, and in Joe Burrow Country, South Webster was the winner.

And this time, although South Webster was playing without an ill Carson Coriell, Connor Estep’s injury loomed larger for the Pirates.

The senior Estep, a key cog in the middle and a table-setter for the Pirates’ offense, missed the final few matches —because of a torn ACL.

Wheelersburg’s lone loss before Wednesday night was at a quality Minford club, and the Falcons forged a shutout —as the Pirates scored just three goals apiece in district tournament wins over Valley and South Point.

Both coaches commented on Estep’s absence impacting the Pirates, and moreover the regional match.

“Not having Connor, you watch us over the final few games, you see the impact he had on this team on so many different levels,” said Wheelersburg coach Jon Estep, Connor’s father. “Winning balls, controlling the midfield, throw-in throws, free kicks, whatever it may be. He is a special player. We’ve had to make adjustments without him, and our guys have done a solid job, but it just gets harder as you go deeper in the tournament. It showed tonight. They were forcing some of our other guys to make plays and make decisions in spots that he would usually be in. That allowed them extra guys to mark Max (Hagans) and Nick (Sylvia).”

“Absolutely it hurt them,” added Claxon.

Estep’s absence allowed the Jeeps to man-mark the Pirates’ prolific forwards and scorers — senior Max Hagans and sophomore Nick Sylvia.

Hagans, the Pirate program all-time leader in career goals with 131, had 52 entering Wednesday night.

But Claxon countered with a different formation from the first two meetings, and both Bryson Hanley on Hagans and Kody Mantle on Sylvia spent the entire evening man-marking.

Beau Stephens spelled them, as did Dylan Shupert and Cole Bennett behind him —in additional to their regular defensive roles.

The Jeeps held Hagans to five total shots with four on goal, as both of Sylvia’s shots were on target.

“The key tonight was keying in on Hagans and Sylvia, especially Hagans, something we didn’t do well before. But we had to mark him. We put Bryson Hanley on him, he stuck with him all game, and didn’t give him very many chances. Then we had to mark Sylvia too,” said Claxon.”We figured if we could control those guys the best we can, then I like our offense going against their defense and making their defense work.”

The Pirates posted nine shots on goal to the Jeeps’ seven, as Barnard attempted six shots with four at the goal.

Instead, it indeed was a defensive netminding battle between Byrd —and South Webster junior Sam Odegaard.

In the second half especially, both keepers made some spectacular, tense and even nerve-wracking saves —either leaping with two hands to make the snag, or diving or going to their knees in one direction or the other.

Byrd stopped six, and Odegaard — primarily playing keeper late in the season and moving from the midfield —made nine.

Four of those were in the final 32 minutes, three in the final 20, and twice inside the final two against Hagans.

“We decided late in the year that our best bet to win was we have guys that can play in the midfield, and Sam can help us more in the goal,” said Claxon. “That’s just what we decided to. And obviously, Sam has done really well for us, especially tonight.”

By halftime, and even into overtime, his Jeeps were playing with confidence, Claxon explained.

“The longer you can hold out a team that has beat you in the past or scored a lot of goals on you, the more confidence you gain,” said the coach. “So halftime, we were feeling great. To even go into overtime, a lot of confidence that we’re going to win this game. We had to just keep doing what we were doing, Eventually, we’re going to knock one in.”

That “one” — by Barnard beating Byrd — finally came with 6:41 showing on the first-overtime clock.

“Byrd is a great keeper and made some big saves for them, but we got one, and that’s all it took. Hunter (Barnard) has been the one playing balls in, the keeper is kind of in-between but not sure about challenging him, and Hunter just got to it first. That’s just a seasoned sophomore stepping up,” said Claxon.

Of course, the Pirates perceived it differently.

“I don’t know if it was a miscommunication where our defense thought Breyden was coming to get it (ball), or Breyden thought they (Wheelersburg defenders) were going to get it. A slight hesitation, and Hunter (Barnard) did a great job going to challenge it,” said Estep. “As Breyden went to get it, he couldn’t get it, the defense didn’t recover and Hunter just hit it high enough over Breyden’s hands.”

Up until that goal, Coach Estep said Wheelersburg’s defense had become rock-solid.

“We had uncertainty at the beginning of the year about what we were going to do about our back line. But these guys, led by Breyden (Byrd) and his experience, have built togetherness…to the point that from where we started to where we finished is unreal,” he said. “One small mishap may end it, but it doesn’t diminish how they played for almost 90 minutes. Our defense was just solid for us and kept us in it. Both defenses, both keepers did an outstanding job. There’s a lot of familiarity with these two programs, and there’s been a lot of great battles over the years. This one is going to rank right up there.”

Wheelersburg wraps up at 18-2-1 —the only tie at 2-2 at Northwest in SOC II play.

For the decorated Hagans, and all-around athletic Connor Estep, they captured four district championships —along with a Region 11 runner-up trophy last year, and a Region 11 championship as freshmen.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, it was a tearful exit from the locker-room —as Coach Estep’s emotions almost spilled out in his postgame interview.

“We’re extremely proud of their on-field accomplishments and the record-breaking careers that they had, but their leadership this year really made an amazing difference for our team. Because of their leadership, our other guys bought in. The wins, the goals, the matches played, those two (Hagans and Estep) are the most successful for a four-year class we’ve ever had,” he said. “I’ve been coaching those two since they were six years old. It’s a very special bond that we have that’s still going to live on. Tonight is not defining their careers. They are two special individuals, two of the most respected individuals to step on a soccer field. This game is better, our program is better because of those two. They’ve definitely left their mark with Wheelersburg soccer.”

And, it took a single solitary overtime goal to keep the Pirates from playing on.

“Our guys didn’t quit. Our effort was there, and I can’t fault that in any way. I’m proud of them. Unfortunately, this is sports, and both the beauty and agony of it all at once. Games and competition like this make it so special, but it can be taken away from you real quick. That’s what it was,” said Estep. “We just didn’t get one to fall and they (Jeeps) did.”

As a result, the Jeeps have the daunting task of facing Central District champion Worthington Christian —which blanked and crushed Hiland 7-0 in the other Region 11 semifinal.

Saturday’s championship match is set for 1 p.m. at Logan Chieftain Stadium.

While South Webster will be an overwhelming underdog, the Jeeps already have best-served a dish cold.

So why not this time just upset the apple cart?

“The last time we played Worthington Christian, they went on to win the state. Last time we played the Central District, which was Wellington four years ago, they went on to win the state,” said Claxon. “We know it’s going to be a tough game, and a game we’re not expected to win. But we’re going in there with a gameplan, we’re going in there fighting, and we’ll just see what we can do.”

* * *

South Webster 0 0 1 —1

Wheelersburg 0 0 0 —0

SW —Hunter Barnard (unassisted), 6:41, OT (1-0 SW)

SHOTS — South Webster 14, Wheelersburg 11

SHOTS ON GOAL — South Webster 7, Wheelersburg 9

SAVES — South Webster 9 (Sam Odegaard), Wheelersburg 6 (Breyden Byrd)

CORNER KICKS — South Webster 3, Wheelersburg 2

FOULS — South Webster 3 (1 offsides), Wheelersburg 7

CARDS — Dylan Shupert, South Webster, 2nd half

