Mohawks shut out Mustangs in district

CHILLICOTHE — The Northwest Mohawks scored all four of the game’s goals in the final 56 minutes and 14 seconds, and captured a 4-0 Division III Southeast District boys soccer semifinal victory on Wednesday —blanking Lynchburg-Clay at Zane Trace.

Jay Jenkins scored the first goal for the second-seeded Mohawks off a Caleb Lewis assist —on a free kick set play.

Northwest would lead 1-0 from the 16:14 point of the opening half until nine minutes and 45 seconds had elapsed in the second —when Jenkins assisted on basically back-to-back goals, extending the Mohawks’ lead to 3-0.

Evan Mitchell scored first on a through ball which split the Mustang defense, followed by Brady Ruby registering the third goal —on a cross from Jenkins and a header into the net.

For Jenkins, that opening goal and back-to-back assists gave him 15 goals and 20 assists on the year —as Mitchell’s marker was in fact his 15th goal of 2023.

With the Mohawks controlling the pace, and even playing much better in the second half than the first, they put the game on ice with seven-and-a-half minutes remaining.

Lewis, the standout senior forward, amassed his 53rd goal of the campaign —simply beating a Mustang defender one-on-one and finishing in the left corner.

Northwest goalkeeper Logan Shepherd had four saves, as the seventh-seeded Mustangs ended up at 8-8-3.

“We came out strong from the beginning and never let up. We had chances in the first half to open it up, but just couldn’t finish as we hit the post on three different occasions. The second half was a different story as we finished the chances we created,” said Northwest veteran head coach Josh Keeney. “Proud of this group and looking forward to round three with Webster on Saturday.”

As for what is round three with Webster?

The now 14-4-1 Mohawks will face 14-3-2 and third-seeded South Webster —for the Southeast District Division III championship on Saturday.

First touch is set for 1 p.m. at Jackson’s Alumni Stadium, and marks the third meeting between the Mohawks and Jeeps —as South Webster swept the regular-season series in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

In the first meeting in Jeep Country in September, South Webster trailed 2-1 in the final five minutes —and rallied for the dramatic 3-2 triumph in the final few seconds.

In the rematch at Northwest’s Roy Rogers Field, the Jeeps scored the first two goals —and held on to win 2-1.

The South Webster-Northwest winner will assure Scioto County and the SOC II a Southeast District champion — and a regional semifinalist on Wednesday.

Lynchburg-Clay 0 0 —0

Northwest 1 3 — 4

N —Jay Jenkins (Caleb Lewis assist), 16:14, 1st (1-0 N)

N — Evan Mitchell (Jay Jenkins assist), 30:15, 2nd (2-0 N)

N — Brady Ruby (Jay Jenkins assist), 25:52, 2nd (3-0 N)

N — Caleb Lewis (unassisted), 7:27, 2nd (4-0 N)

