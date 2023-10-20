‘Lost Portsmouth’ Anthology Seeks Contributors

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto Literary is seeking writers, historians, and other interested individuals to

write short histories of buildings in the city of Portsmouth, Ohio that no longer exist.

In partnership with Arcadia Publishing and The History Press, Scioto Literary will publish ‘Lost

Portsmouth,’ a collection of essays that tell the stories of demolished landmarks in the city of

Portsmouth, Ohio.

‘Lost Portsmouth’ is a title in the ‘Lost’ series, which is curated and published by The History

Press. Readers may be familiar with titles such as ‘Lost Cincinnati’ and ‘Lost Akron.’ Each title

includes images of the lost architecture as well as short essays about the history of the building

and its demise.

“Remembering the buildings we’ve lost helps us be intentional about the buildings we still have,

and the ones we want to restore and keep,” said Amanda Page, editor of ‘Lost Portsmouth’ and

founder of Scioto Literary.

“Writing the histories of lost buildings also offers local writers an opportunity to share stories of

the built environment in Portsmouth,” Page said. “The landscape and architecture are a constant

source of inspiration for many writers in and from the area.”

Each essay should be approximately 900 words and include a history of the building and the

story of its demolition. At least one image should accompany the essay, of which permissions

will be secured.

To learn more or to contribute to the anthology, contact Amanda Page at

[email protected] or visit the Scioto Literary website at

sciotoliterary.com/lost-portsmouth.

About Scioto Literary: Based in Portsmouth, Ohio, Scioto Literary supports writers and

storytellers in the tri-state area of Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. The organization hosts

readings, workshops, and a fellowship program, as well as produces films focused on stories of

Appalachia or universal stories told through an Appalachian lens.