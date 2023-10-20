Alumna seeks new opportunities through Shawnee State’s MBA program

Therese Egbert Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Therese Egbert, a 2006 graduate from Shawnee State University, has always aspired to pursue a master’s degree. With the introduction of Shawnee’s new Master of Business Administration program, she could not pass up the opportunity.

“Ever since I graduated, I have wanted to get my master’s degree,” she said. “Now that the opportunity is in my backyard, I figured why not try?”

Egbert graduated with a bachelor’s in Business Administration and is currently a staff accountant at the Scioto Foundation in Portsmouth, Ohio. She has been with the foundation for over ten years, helping enrich and improve the quality of life within the local community. Pursuing her graduate degree, Egbert hopes to apply the knowledge acquired through the courses to advance her career.

“I want to develop knowledge to help further my current career,” Egbert stated. “That is my main goal.”

The MBA program within the university’s C.H. Lute School of Business is uniquely focused on entrepreneurship, economic development and leadership in Appalachia. The program offers flexible online and in-person courses to accommodate working professionals like Egbert. The flexible, hybrid environment of the program allows students to choose their own path, giving options between enrolling part-time or full-time.

“It has been tricky to balance work, family, and school,” Egbert said. “But I am learning a lot and can see the connection of the material relating to work and how I can enhance things.”

As a mother and working professional, Egbert is eager to be a student again, and she is confident that the SSU MBA program will help strengthen and broaden her knowledge in the field.

To learn more about the Master of Business Administration in the C.H. Lute School of Business at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/mba.