SPORTS SCOREBOARD — October 17-19
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Volleyball
Division III Sectional Semifinals
(25) Wellston def. (24) Lynchburg-Clay 25-12, 25-7, 25-11
(19) Federal Hocking def. (30) Rock Hill 25-11, 25-15, 25-18
(18) Meigs def. (31) Oak Hill 25-17, 25-14, 25-12
(23) West Union def. (26) Crooksville 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19
(20) Valley def. (29) Belpre 25-20, 15-25, 25-11, 25-19
(17) Northwest def. (32) Eastern Brown 25-10, 25-8, 25-15
(22) Piketon def. (27) Coal Grove 27-25, 25-21, 25-18
(21) Portsmouth def. (28) Ironton 25-21, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19
Boys Soccer
Division III Sectional Semifinals
(16) Rock Hill 4, (17) New Boston 1
(13) West Union 8, (20) Wellston 0
(15) Belpre 3, (18) Eastern Brown 2
(14) Chesapeake 8, (19) Western 0
Division I Sectional Semifinals
Chillicothe 3, Logan 2, OT
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Volleyball
Division II Sectional Finals
(8) Logan Elm at (1) Sheridan, 7 p.m.
(5) Warren at (4) Marietta, 7 p.m.
(7) Fairfield Union at (2) Unioto, 7 p.m.
(6) New Lexington at (3) Circleville, 7 p.m.
Division IV Sectional Finals
(9) Meigs Eastern at (1) Southern, 7 p.m.
(12) Paint Valley at (4) Trimble, 7 p.m.
(7) Symmes Valley at (2) Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
(6) Waterford at (3) Western, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Division II Sectional Finals
(16) Westfall at (1) Marietta, 6 p.m.
(9) Warren at (8) Minford, 7:30 p.m.
(20) Sheridan at (4) Unioto, 6 p.m.
(12) Miami Trace at 5) Zane Trace, 6 p.m.
(15) McClain at (4) Athens, 6 p.m.
(10) Fairland at (7) Jackson, 6 p.m.
(14) Alexander at (3) Fairfield Union, 6 p.m.
(11) Hillsboro at (6) Gallia Academy, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Division III Sectional Finals
(16) Chesapeake at (1) Lynchburg-Clay, 6 p.m.
(9) South Point at (8) Alexander, 6 p.m.
(13) Northwest at (4) Wheelersburg, 6 p.m.
(12) Southeastern at (5) North Adams, 6 p.m.
(15) Piketon at (2) Fairfield, 6 p.m.
(10) Westfall at (7) Eastern Brown, 5 p.m.
(14) Peebles at (3) Minford, 5:30 p.m.
(11) Zane Trace at (6) Rock Hill, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
Volleyball
Division III Sectional Finals
(25) Wellston at (1) South Webster, 7 p.m.
(13) South Point at (12) Alexander, 7 p.m.
(19) Federal Hocking at (6) West, 7 p.m.
(18) Meigs at (7) Minford, 7 p.m.
(23) West Union at (2) Wheelersburg, 7 p.m.
(14) Peebles at (11) Chesapeake, 7 p.m.
(20) Valley at (5) Adena, 7 p.m.
(17) Northwest at (8) Westfall, 7 p.m.
(22) Piketon at (3) Nelsonville-York, 7 p.m.
(15) Fairfield at (10) North Adams, 7 p.m.
(21) Portsmouth at (4) Southeastern, 7 p.m.
(16) Zane Trace at (9) Huntington, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Division III Sectional Finals
(16) Rock Hill at (1) Wheelersburg, 6 p.m.
(9) Valley at (8) Peebles, 5 p.m.
(13) West Union at (4) South Point, 6 p.m.
(12) Portsmouth at (5) North Adams, 5 p.m.
(15) Belpre at (2) Northwest, 6 p.m.
(10) West at (7) Lynchburg-Clay, 6:30 p.m.
(14) Chesapeake at (3) South Webster, 5 p.m.
(11) Fairfield at (6) Ironton St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Division II Sectional Finals
(16) Washington Court House at (1) Fairfield Union, 6 p.m.
(9) McClain at (8) Warren, 6 p.m.
(13) Waverly at (4) Circleville, 6 p.m.
(12) Miami Trace at (5) Sheridan, 5 p.m.
(15) Gallia Academy at (2) Marietta, 6 p.m.
(10) Hillsboro at (7) Athens, 6 p.m.
(14) Logan Elm at (3) Jackson, 6 p.m.
(11) Fairland at (6) Unioto, 6 p.m.