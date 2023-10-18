OPSWA Prep Football Notebook Week 9

* Portsmouth Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Ethan Kingrey completed 16-of-27 passes for 247 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 72 yards and another touchdown on 10 carries, in the Titans’ 48-12 Southern Ohio Conference Division I victory at Symmes Valley. Four different Titans receivers caught touchdowns, as the only TD Kingrey didn’t account for was a 40-yard run by Luke Cassidy.

* Wheelersburg senior all-purpose performer Creed Warren rushed for 94 yards and one touchdown on only five carries, and made six receptions for 78 yards with two touchdowns, in the Pirates’ 51-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division II shutout at Minford. The Pirates and Falcons have now played 69 times all time, with Wheelersburg winning now 63 times in the series. Wheelersburg will host Portsmouth West on Friday night for the outright SOC II championship.

* In Waverly’s 67-23 win over the visiting Northwest Mohawks on Friday night, Waverly senior running back Jase Hurd carried the ball 18 times for 330 yards and five touchdowns, working out to an average of 18.3 yards per carry. That puts him at 4,102 yards for his career, setting a new school career rushing record, which he can add to this week when the Tigers travel to Cincinnati Mount Healthy.

* In Piketon’s wild 44-41 win over the visiting Adena Warriors on Friday night, Piketon junior running back Buddy Wilson had 163 rushing yards on 16 carries, including an 82-yard run to the end zone for Piketon’s first touchdown. On the defensive side, Redstreak senior linebacker Zane Brownfield piled up 15 tackles, while adding a rushing touchdown and a conversion on offense.

* Both Hillsboro touchdowns were scored by sophomore quarterback Mason Dumpert, who played an excellent game through the air and with his abilities to run with the football, in the Indians’ 14-13 win over Miami Trace. Dumpert finished with 11 rushes for 116 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Also for Hillsboro, senior Austin Barrett extended his season-long 100-plus yard per game rushing streak to nine consecutive weeks, finishing the Week 9 win with 31 carries for 177 yards, including 128 yards rushing in the first half on 18 carries. The game also marked the Indians’ first win over Miami Trace since 2018.

* Zander Bice had 327 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries and Logan Doughty ran 22 times for 222 yards and three scores for Miller in a 62-34 win over Zanesville Rosecrans. The Falcons did not complete a pass.