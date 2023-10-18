OHSAA releases weekly football computer ratings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday.

The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 22, when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.

This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2023/2023HarbinReportWeek9.pdf

There are 703 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

The football page at www.OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated.

The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 17, 2023 (Entering Week 10)

Division IV

Region 15 – 1. Steubenville (8-1) 25.3213, 2. Thornville Sheridan (8-1) 22.6222, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-2) 21.3788, 4. St. Clairsville (7-2) 18.7604, 5. Circleville Logan Elm (8-1) 18.1444, 6. Cols. Bishop Ready (8-1) 16.9444, 7. Newark Licking Valley (6-3) 15.8333, 8. Cols. East (7-2) 15.6515, 9. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (7-2) 14.4229, 10. McArthur Vinton County (8-1) 14.0606, 11. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-3) 14.0222, 12. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-4) 13.5556, 13. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-3) 13.2667, 14. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-4) 12.8131, 15. Duncan Falls Philo (5-4) 11.1722, 16. Carrollton (5-4) 9.8444, 17. McConnelsville Morgan (5-4) 9.5111, 18. Johnstown (5-4) 9.0444, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-4) 6.9167, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-6) 4.8719

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-0) 29.6944, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (8-1) 19.6889, 3. Cin. Taft (7-2) 18.5635, 4. Cin. Wyoming (8-1) 17.8944, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (7-2) 17.1722, 6. Springfield Shawnee (8-1) 16.9444, 7. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-3) 15.7273, 8. Eaton (7-2) 13.5167, 9. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-4) 13.4495, 10. Waverly (6-3) 12.9444, 11. Washington C.H. Washington (5-4) 12.3944, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-4) 11.0011, 13. Reading (6-3) 10.8111, 14. Urbana (7-2) 10.7525, 15. Day. Dunbar (5-3) 9.7557, 16. Cleves Taylor (4-5) 7.8535, 17. Greenfield McClain (5-4) 7.8111, 18. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-5) 6.9514, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-5) 6.9333, 20. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-5) 6.8

Division V

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (8-1) 24.1576, 2. Proctorville Fairland (8-1) 21.7172, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-1) 19.3864, 4. Gahanna Cols. Academy (9-0) 19.0833, 5. Barnesville (9-0) 18.6869, 6. Zanesville West Muskingum (8-1) 17.6778, 7. Portsmouth West (8-1) 17.0968, 8. Heath (7-2) 13.4111, 9. Wheelersburg (5-3) 12.9318, 10. Cols. Africentric (6-3) 12.8278, 11. Belmont Union Local (6-3) 11.0283, 12. South Point (5-4) 10.5758, 13. New Lexington (5-4) 10.1056, 14. Utica (6-3) 9.8056, 15. Portsmouth (5-4) 9.6566, 16. Worthington Christian (4-5) 8.8535, 17. Minford (4-4) 7.7683, 18. Centerburg (4-5) 6.9833, 19. Piketon (6-3) 6.0986, 20. Chesapeake (3-6) 5.4697

Division VI

Region 23 – 1. West Jefferson (9-0) 22.5556, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (9-0) 22.3944, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (6-2) 13.9651, 4. Galion Northmor (7-2) 12.0778, 5. Martins Ferry (5-4) 9.9082, 6. Nelsonville-York (7-2) 9.8687, 7. Howard East Knox (6-3) 9.3278, 8. Marion Elgin (7-2) 8.4278, 9. Grandview Hts. (6-3) 8.3667, 10. Newcomerstown (6-3) 7.6889, 11. Glouster Trimble (4-4) 7.4028, 12. Bellaire (4-5) 7.2071, 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-5) 6.7525, 14. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-5) 6.5278, 15. Grove City Christian (5-4) 5.1944, 16. Johnstown Northridge (2-7) 4.85, 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-6) 4.2971, 18. Loudonville (3-6) 4.0333, 19. Crooksville (3-6) 4.0167, 20. Ironton Rock Hill (3-6) 3.7045

Region 24 – 1. Williamsburg (8-1) 19.7056, 2. Versailles (7-2) 15.0056, 3. West Liberty-Salem (8-1) 14.5333, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-2) 14.4889, 5. Cin. Country Day (9-0) 14.2133, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (8-1) 13.4955, 7. Anna (4-5) 7.1667, 8. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (5-4) 6.958, 9. New Paris National Trail (4-5) 5.4167, 10. Harrod Allen East (3-6) 4.7778, 11. Cin. Deer Park (3-6) 4.6768, 12. Rockford Parkway (2-7) 4.6278, 13. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-6) 2.6192, 14. Arcanum (3-6) 2.3222, 15. New Lebanon Dixie (3-6) 2.2937, 16. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-7) 2.1389, 17. Lucasville Valley (2-7) 1.7692, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-8) 1.2444, 19. Troy Christian (2-7) 1.2278, 20. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-8) 0.9

Division VII

Region 27 – 1. Beaver Eastern (9-0) 15.0253, 2. Reedsville Eastern (8-1) 13.3889, 3. Hannibal River (6-2) 9.8693, 4. Caldwell (6-3) 9.7172, 5. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (7-2) 9.2333, 6. Waterford (6-3) 7.9646, 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-3) 7.9456, 8. Corning Miller (5-4) 5.9343, 9. Woodsfield Monroe Central (5-4) 5.5212, 10t. Beallsville (5-4) 5.5, 10t. Crown City South Gallia (6-3) 5.5, 12. Portsmouth Sciotoville East (4-4) 4.7733, 13. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-6) 4.7576, 14. Bridgeport (3-6) 4.1604, 15. Shadyside (3-6) 3.5497, 16. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-7) 2.5278, 17. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-6) 1.8667, 18. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-6) 1.6462, 19. Racine Southern (3-6) 1.583, 20. New Matamoras Frontier (1-8) 0.4444