Pheasant Hunt shooting for Oct 21

For a decade, community organizer Todd Dunn, owner of True Lure, has been organizing events geared towards disabled youth and veterans, with an emphasis on outdoorsy and hunting activities. He is at it again, with the upcoming Jim Elliot True Lure Pheasant Hunt, which is right around the corner for his favorite target population to appreciate.

The volunteers for the hunt have been preparing for the big day, with 200 pheasants on the way to Dunn’s private property, where the event will take place. He has also worked with Tim Hortons and Ollie’s Burgers and BBQ to have food and treats for the disabled veterans and children who attend.

Participants are expected to only bring good spirits and appropriate attire for the weather, as Dunn has secured support that covers food, firearms and ammunition.

“It’s all about giving the kids and disabled vets a chance to hunt, which they may otherwise not be able to do,” Dunn explained. “It is always a great day with big smiles, I tell you.”

Dunn has been organizing deer hunting, pheasant shootings, and trout derbies for people with disabilities for many years, with growth each year. The last pheasant hunt had over 100 participants.

“It’s addicting to give back to the vets and kids,” Dunn said. “For many, there isn’t a lot to do, but this gives people an escape to try something they think they may be limited in.”

The pheasants will later be prepared and smoked over the coming week, and a dinner for veterans will be held at American Legion Post 23 on October 28.

“It feels great to see everybody’s excitement the day of the event and it feels even greater to see the results of their work at the Legion to feed the veterans,” Dunn claimed. “I love it.”

The event is named after retired firefighter Jim Elliot, who is also a veteran of the armed forces.

“He was big in the Portsmouth fire Department and has been giving back his entire life,” Dunn said. “We pay tribute to him with this event. We try to make a difference for veterans and honoring him with this event seemed appropriate.”

For now, Dunn is planning a great event and thinking of ways to make his other events even more memorable. One example Dunn gave was the next Trout Derby, which will be April 27, 2024. Dunn has Bruce Mitchell from Swamp People attending the event, who will be cooking alligator for participants.

The pheasant shooting event will be held at Dunn’s property at 1220 16th Street, West Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 21, 11 a.m. For more information on the event, call Dunn at 740.716.9960.

