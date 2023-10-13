OHSAA releases weekly football computer ratings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday.

The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 22, when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.

This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2023/2023HarbinReportWeek8.pdf

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

The football page at www.OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated.

The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 10, 2023 (Entering Week 9)

Division IV

Region 15 – 1. Thornville Sheridan (8-0) 21.2125, 2. Steubenville (7-1) 20.0638, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-2) 17.3718, 4. St. Clairsville (7-1) 17.0688, 5. Newark Licking Valley (6-2) 14.6173, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (7-1) 14.1, 7. Cols. Bishop Ready (7-1) 13.6654, 8. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-2) 13.375, 9. Cols. East (6-2) 13.2904, 10. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (7-1) 12.9796, 11. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-3) 11.9968, 12. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-3) 11.0625, 13. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 10.6125, 14. McArthur Vinton County (7-1) 10.3876, 15. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-4) 9.3125, 16. Carrollton (5-3) 9.2125, 17. Johnstown (4-4) 7.325, 18. McConnelsville Morgan (4-4) 6.525, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Union (4-4) 4.7375, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-5) 4.6288

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-0) 25.5, 2. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 16.5, 3. Cin. Taft (6-2) 15.7577, 4t. Springfield Shawnee (7-1) 15.025, 4t. Chillicothe Unioto (7-1) 15.025, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-3) 11.6578, 7. Cin. Indian Hill (6-2) 11.6125, 8. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (4-4) 11.4129, 9. Waverly (5-3) 11.0833, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (4-4) 10.975, 11. Eaton (6-2) 10.075, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-3) 9.8316, 13. Urbana (6-2) 8.8775, 14. Cleves Taylor (4-4) 7.642, 15. Day. Dunbar (4-3) 7.5963, 16. Reading (5-3) 7.475, 17. Greenfield McClain (5-3) 7.2375, 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-4) 7.1125, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-4) 6.675, 20. Batavia (3-5) 6.375

Division V

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (7-1) 18.9375, 2. Proctorville Fairland (7-1) 18.0669, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-1) 17.4675, 4. Zanesville West Muskingum (7-1) 15.45, 5. Barnesville (8-0) 15.4407, 6. Gahanna Cols. Academy (8-0) 14.95, 7. Portsmouth West (7-1) 14.9211, 8. Heath (6-2) 11.3125, 9. South Point (5-3) 9.9217, 10. Cols. Africentric (5-3) 9.6625, 11. Wheelersburg (4-3) 9.3283, 12. Belmont Union Local (5-3) 8.5332, 13. Utica (5-3) 7.9875, 14. New Lexington (4-4) 7.925, 15. Minford (4-3) 7.0476, 16. Centerburg (4-4) 6.8125, 17. Portsmouth (4-4) 6.709, 18. Worthington Christian (3-5) 6.411, 19. Chesapeake (3-5) 5.2759, 20. Piketon (5-3) 4.9834

Division VI

Region 23 – 1. West Jefferson (8-0) 19.5625, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-0) 18.8875, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (5-2) 11.8638, 4. Galion Northmor (6-2) 9.475, 5. Nelsonville-York (7-1) 9.303, 6. Martins Ferry (5-3) 8.6641, 7. Howard East Knox (5-3) 7.575, 8. Grandview Hts. (5-3) 7.4125, 9. Glouster Trimble (4-3) 7.3175, 10. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-4) 7.0095, 11. Newcomerstown (5-3) 6.8, 12. Marion Elgin (6-2) 6.5875, 13. Bellaire (4-4) 6.2519, 14. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-4) 5.9, 15. Grove City Christian (5-3) 5.0875, 16. Johnstown Northridge (2-6) 4.575, 17. Loudonville (3-5) 4.2, 18. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-5) 3.7054, 19. Crooksville (3-5) 3.4625, 20. Newark Catholic (2-6) 3.4457

Region 24 – 1. Williamsburg (8-0) 18.5125, 2. Versailles (7-1) 14.0875, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-1) 13.7625, 4. West Liberty-Salem (7-1) 12.8625, 5. Cin. Country Day (8-0) 11.6596, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (7-1) 11.0875, 7. Anna (3-5) 5.6875, 8. New Paris National Trail (4-4) 4.875, 9. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-4) 4.7832, 10. Harrod Allen East (3-5) 4.5375, 11. Rockford Parkway (2-6) 4.375, 12. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-5) 2.7241, 13. New Lebanon Dixie (3-5) 2.4464, 14. Cin. Deer Park (2-6) 2.3625, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-6) 2.25, 16. Lucasville Valley (2-6) 1.8872, 17. Troy Christian (2-6) 1.325, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-7) 1.3, 19. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-7) 0.9625, 20t. Frankfort Adena (1-7) 0.95

Division VII

Region 27 – 1. Reedsville Eastern (7-1) 12.4271, 2. Beaver Eastern (8-0) 11.3523, 3. Caldwell (6-2) 8.8611, 4. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (6-2) 8.45, 5. Hannibal River (5-2) 8.2679, 6. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-3) 6.2691, 7. Waterford (5-3) 5.6875, 8. Beallsville (5-3) 5.6284, 9. Crown City South Gallia (6-2) 5.0757, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-4) 4.9491, 11. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-5) 4.5568, 12. Portsmouth Sciotoville East (3-4) 4.1163, 13. Bridgeport (3-5) 3.9523, 14. Corning Miller (4-4) 3.9217, 15. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-6) 2.275, 16. Shadyside (2-6) 2.1349, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-5) 1.8059, 18. Racine Southern (2-6) 1.291, 19. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (2-6) 0.875, 20. New Matamoras Frontier (1-7) 0.5