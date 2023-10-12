Portsmouth Elementary students volunteer at Cornerstone United Methodist

Sixth-grade students help fill food bags to feed the needy. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH– Sixth-grade students from Portsmouth Elementary School took a break from class on Wednesday, Oct. 11, to join other volunteers at the Cornerstone Church of Portsmouth filling bags with canned and boxed foods. The church will distribute these bags to needy households and members of the unhoused community.

The partnership began in September when a group that was scheduled to volunteer was not able to show up, so retired principal Debbie McGinnis reached out to the elementary for help.

“I got with teachers and they gave me about 20 kids and we walked them over. They had a wonderful experience doing that and she asked if they could come again this month. This is something that, hopefully, we can keep doing,” said Portsmouth Elementary Principal Jon Born.

Born said it’s important for students to learn how to give back to their community.

“A lot of our families use our pantry and this is just a way for them to give back, and it makes them proud. You could see it on their face. They were excited to go back this month,” he said. “If more people reach out, we’re willing to get the kids out there if there are people that need help in the community. All they have to do is ask.”

Groups that would like to request help from Portsmouth Elementary can contact the principals, Jon Born or Beth Born, at 740-353-6719.

For more information about Portsmouth City Schools, visit them online at www.portsmouthtrojans.net, or follow the school’s page on Facebook.