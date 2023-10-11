Greenup Co. hazmat exercise to be Oct. 20

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Greenup County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Greenup County Public Safety, Veolia North America, the Greenup County School District,

Wurtland Nursing and Rehab, and various emergency response organizations will be conducting a full-scale exercise at Veolia North America, 400 Harris Road, Wurtland, Ky. This exercise is designed to simulate a hazardous materials incident in which responders and plant personnel will respond to. The Greenup County School District and Wurtland Nursing and Rehab have agreed during this time they will exercise their in-house policies and procedures for hazardous materials incidents.

The exercise is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, and will continue until around 1 p.m. Citizens will notice a larger presence than normal of emergency personnel in the area of Veolia, Wurtland Middle and Elementary Schools, and Wurtland Nursing and Rehab and are asked to use caution when in the area. It is important to note that during this exercise there will be no danger to the citizens or the environment as this is a simulated event.

On Dec. 5, 2022, a tabletop exercise was held which helped prepare responders for this event. This full-scale exercise will allow responders, plant personnel, and other assisting agencies to test their in-house polices and procedures in a training environment.

“Training is a critical element to all successes, and we are excited to bring this hands-on training opportunity to our partners here in Greenup County,” said Garth Wireman, chairman of the Greenup County Emergency Management Director and LEPC.

During the exercise the Greenup County Public Safety Office will test means of public information and warning which includes the activation of Chemical Sirens, and messaging platforms. All written and verbal communication will be clearly identified as “This is an Exercise.”

Again, this is a simulated event and there will be no danger to citizens or the environment.

If you have questions regarding the exercise, please contact Greenup County Emergency Management Director and LEPC Chairman Garth Wireman at 606-473-5644.