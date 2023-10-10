OPSWA Prep Football Notebook Week 8

COLUMBUS — We have reached Week 9 in the 2023 Ohio high school football regular-season.

Many schools have already clinched playoff berths, while many more are aiming to secure their spot in the postseason.

Once again, the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association has compiled the top performances from around the state for this week’s high school football notebook following Week 8.

* Sciotoville East’s Norris McKinley accounted for 192 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns on 23 total touches in the Tartans’ 34-12 Southern Ohio Conference Division I win at Symmes Valley on Friday night. McKinley carried 20 times for 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and made three receptions for 66 yards — including a 60-yarder for a score.

* Lucasville Valley’s Gabe McNeil rushed for 196 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries in the Indians’ 40-13 Southern Ohio Conference Division II win over Oak Hill on Friday night. All 40 of Indians’ points came consecutive over the game’s final 37 minutes.

* Beaver Eastern senior quarterback Dylan Morton did it all on Friday night in his team’s 31-28 win over Portsmouth Notre Dame. Morton completed 16-of-30 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns as well as a two-point conversion. He ran the ball 10 times for 61 yards and called his own number on a conversion. He also kicked a 23-yard field goal that was a deciding factor in the win.

* Piketon’s senior class may be small in numbers this year, but two members had huge games in the Redstreaks’ 46-26 Homecoming win over Southeastern. Receiver Brent McGuire caught seven passes from quarterback Luke Gullion for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Zane Brownfield, filling in for injured running back Buddy Wilson, ran the ball 24 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Brownfield added six tackles and two pass deflections, while McGuire had a pass deflection and a tackle.

* Bray Rathburn, Gallia Academy’s junior quarterback, completed 14-of-20 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-7 victory at Rock Hill to keep the Blue Devils’ Ohio Valley Conference title chances alive.

* McClain senior Andrew Potts rushed for a game-high 220 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns in a 49-25 loss to Washington Court House on Friday night. Potts also eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau on the season, now standing at 1,071 with two games still left to be played.

* Hillsboro senior Austin Barrett unofficially finished with 256 yards rushing in a 63-21 loss to Jackson, increasing his season-long streak of having at least 100-plus yards rushing in every game played thus far. For the season, Barrett has unofficially 1,560 rushing yards.

* The Fort Frye Cadets did their damage on the ground, rushing for 386 yards on 50 carries in a 35-6 win over Caldwell. The Cadet ground attack was led by Clayton Miller’s 183 yards on 14 carries, including an 80-yard TD run. Ross Schultheis rushed 16 times for 101 yards and two scores. Fort Frye attempted only one pass on the night.

* With a slew of Ohio State commits and targets on the field in Akron, Archbishop Hoban faced its first deficit of the season before a 28-16 win against defending Division IV state champion Cleveland Glenville. Junior linebacker Eli Lee, who picked up an OSU offer earlier in the week, had two sacks and another tackle for loss. Sophomore cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill IV, who already has an offer from the Buckeyes, returned a 92-yard kickoff return to start Hoban’s rally in the first quarter — and an interception near the goal line in the fourth quarter to seal the Knights’ win. Glenville outgained Hoban in yardage, as senior running back D’Shawntae Jones rushed 20 times for a game-high 158 yards and a TD. He also scored twice on two-point conversions and completed two passes for 61 yards. No player has been as effective against Hoban’s defense this season.