Ohio High School Football AP Poll

|DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (9)
|7-1
|171
|2. Pickerington North (3)
|8-0
|146
|3. Hilliard Bradley (3)
|8-0
|138
|4. Cincinnati Princeton
|8-0
|110
|5. Milford (1)
|8-0
|109
|6. Gahanna Lincoln
|8-0
|92
|7. Canton McKinley (1)
|7-1
|90
|8. Lewis Center Olentangy (1)
|7-1
|69
|9. Centerville (2)
|7-1
|33
|10. Cincinnati Moeller
|5-3
|32
|(tie) Delaware Olentangy Berlin
|7-1
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Heights 17. Wadsworth 17
|DIVISION II
|1. Massillon Washington (13)
|8-0
|191
|2. Akron Hoban (5)
|7-0
|176
|3. Avon
|8-0
|158
|4. Cincinnati Anderson (1)
|7-1
|125
|5. Canal Winchester
|8-0
|109
|6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit
|7-1
|78
|7. Painesville Riverside
|7-1
|74
|8. Cincinnati Withrow
|7-1
|65
|9. Hudson
|6-2
|31
|(tie) Troy (1)
|7-1
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 29. Medina Highland 18
|DIVISION III
|1. Toledo Central Catholic (16)
|8-0
|192
|2. Hamilton Badin (3)
|8-0
|168
|3. Youngstown Ursuline (1)
|8-0
|162
|4. Columbus Bishop Watterson
|8-0
|136
|5. Norton
|8-0
|89
|6. London
|8-0
|79
|7. Chagrin Falls Kenston
|7-1
|63
|8. Tiffin Columbian
|7-1
|56
|9. Celina
|7-1
|27
|(tie) Trotwood-Madison
|6-2
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Geneva 26. Bloom-Carroll 14. Medina Buckeye 12
|DIVISION IV
|1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13)
|8-0
|186
|2. Sandusky Perkins (1)
|7-0
|159
|3. Canton South
|8-0
|125
|4. Thornville Sheridan
|8-0
|122
|5. Steubenville (1)
|7-1
|117
|6. Cincinnati Wyoming
|8-0
|111
|7. Cleveland Glenville (4)
|5-3
|80
|8. Mentor Lake Catholic
|7-1
|72
|9. Cincinnati Taft
|6-2
|33
|10. Springfield Shawnee (1)
|7-1
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 27. Streetsboro 20
|DIVISION V
|1. Perry (10)
|8-0
|181
|2. Liberty Center (4)
|8-0
|156
|3. Coldwater (4)
|8-0
|134
|4. Germantown Valley View (2)
|8-0
|130
|5. Ironton
|7-1
|99
|6. Oak Harbor
|8-0
|96
|7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|6-1
|69
|8. Creston Norwayne
|8-0
|59
|9. Canfield S. Range
|7-1
|50
|10. Waynesville
|7-1
|47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brookville 16. Milan Edison 15. Garrettsville Garfield 13
|DIVISION VI
|1. Versailles (10)
|7-1
|172
|2. West Jefferson (4)
|8-0
|153
|3. Kirtland (3)
|7-1
|149
|4. Sugarcreek Garaway (2)
|8-0
|135
|5. Williamsburg (1)
|8-0
|130
|6. Bluffton
|8-0
|112
|7. Rootstown
|7-0
|59
|8. Cincinnati Country Day
|8-0
|44
|9. Columbia Station Columbia
|8-0
|42
|10. West Liberty-Salem
|7-1
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 22. Bainbridge Paint Valley 13
|DIVISION VII
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (19)
|8-0
|199
|2. Ansonia (1)
|8-0
|164
|3. Danville
|8-0
|119
|4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|8-0
|110
|5. Hamler Patrick Henry
|7-1
|93
|6. Dalton
|6-1
|72
|7. Tiffin Calvert
|7-0
|67
|8. Minster
|7-1
|59
|8. Malvern
|7-1
|59
|10. McComb
|7-1
|44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Antwerp 24. Beaver Eastern 22. Reedsville Eastern 20. Steubenville Catholic Central 13