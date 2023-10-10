Eagles escape in SOC I thriller

Notre Dame’s Eugene Collins (4) catches a pass and attempts to break a pair of Eastern Eagle tackles during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at Spartan Municipal Stadium. Courtesy of Kristi Hadsell Notre Dame’s Kaden Hadsell (51) and Jordan Davis (7) celebrate after a Titan touchdown during the Titans’ Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game against Eastern on Friday night. Courtesy of Kristi Hadsell Notre Dame’s Luke Cassidy (12) catches a pass in front of an Eastern Eagle defender during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at Spartan Municipal Stadium. Courtesy of Kristi Hadsell

PORTSMOUTH — In breaking not one but two shoestring tackles on Friday night, Eastern’s Tegan Werner left the Notre Dame Titans’ Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship hopes hanging by basically less than a thread.

Now, Notre Dame needs A LOT of help this week —or else those title chances are officially broken off.

That’s because Werner, with the go-ahead and ultimately game-winning touchdown reception with 32 seconds remaining, helped lift the visiting and undefeated Eagles to a thrilling, yet simply stunning, 31-28 victory inside historic Spartan Municipal Stadium in Portsmouth.

While undefeated Eastern, arguably, earned its most important win in program history —the loss shell-shocked Spartan Municipal Stadium, and more so its tenant of the Titans.

For now, 8-0 (3-0 SOC I) Eastern — which began its football program in 2012 while playing its first full season of varsity games three years later — it only added on to its best-ever season so far, as the Eagles are now eight-for-eight for the first time in their decade of existence.

They shared the SOC I with Northwest last season, as the Mohawks moved back up to SOC II —with the arrival of South Gallia to the SOC I.

Speaking of South Gallia, an Eastern win over the Rebels on Friday night secures at least a second straight share of that coveted division crown.

For the now 5-3 Titans (2-1 SOC I) conversely, they MUST defeat Symmes Valley AND East in the final regular-season tilts, and have Eastern lose to South Gallia —for starters.

Before Friday night’s game, NDHS first-year head coach Buster Davis said his team will be in the proverbial driver’s seat afterward —or along for the ride from the back seat.

Needless to say, but it’s always easier to operate with your hands on the steering wheel.

And, with a slim 28-25 lead and only 71 seconds remaining, Notre Dame did appear to have that inside track.

But an attempt to milk the clock from the six-minute mark on resulted in a stalled seven-play drive, and the Titans were forced to punt.

As Eastern took over at its own 31, the senior wide receiver and cross country specialist Werner took over himself.

On 2nd-down-and-10, the Eagles’ end-around call to the left with Werner —who had the pass-run option on the play —picked up 26 yards to the Titans’ 43-yard line.

On 3rd-down-and-10, Eastern engineered exactly the same play —and this time Werner went for 14 to the Titans’ 29.

On the next play, EHS offensive coordinator Evan Ferguson called up a slant pass for Werner —who made the reception from quarterback Dylan Morton at the Notre Dame 15.

Werner, somehow, broke BOTH Titan shoestring tackle attempts —and sprinted towards the left front corner of the end zone for the touchdown.

It was a six-play, 69-yard scoring drive in a matter of 30-some seconds, but it left the ND Senior Night faithful for five Titan seniors totally in disbelief.

The Eagles trailed 22-6, but scored 19 unanswered to take a 25-22 advantage —and scored 25 of the final 31 points over a 24-minute and six-second span.

“Everybody billed this game as the two best teams in the league. We fought through some adversity tonight, and didn’t play as well as we thought we were going to. Honestly, we expected to be a lot better. We found ourselves down, we fought back, woke up in the second half, played hard and put together a nice comeback,” said veteran Eastern head coach Scott Tomlison. “We didn’t panic following the first half. We weren’t playing our ball, beating ourselves with dumb penalties and stupid mistakes. The second half, we got the ball, we went down and scored, got ourselves right back in the game. I couldn’t be more proud of my coaches. This is a great coaching staff that’s worked their tails off all week with game film and in practice. Proud of my guys. Big-time players make big plays in big games.”

Especially, he said, of Werner, who caught a team-high five passes for 85 yards — as the fellow senior Morton completed half of his 30 passes for 230 yards, with all four Eastern touchdowns coming via the air.

“Tegan Werner is a dude,” continued Tomlison. “We called those two reverses for him right there at the end on that last drive, and then called the pass for him there at the end. We have a dual option for him on that play where he can throw it or run it. He ran it twice, picked up first downs, got out of bounds both runs. Then (Eastern assistant and offensive coordinator) Coach (Evan) Ferguson saw something that if we could hit Tegan over the middle, he might very well break it. And he did. Great call by Coach Ferguson, great play by Tegan to get out of that tackle. We told Tegan if ‘you want to be the guy, go be the guy.’ He likes to be ‘the guy.’

If Werner was ‘the guy’, then maybe Morton was the man of the hour — or the star of the night.

With Notre Dame leading 22-6, and with 41 seconds remaining before halftime, Morton engineered a six-play, 53-yard and 35-second scoring drive —completing a 10-yard pass to Landyn Reinsmith for the touchdown with six tics left on the clock.

“That drive was huge and we can score pretty quick,” said Tomlison. “We were really hustling, but we had enough time to go down and score. Good play calls again by Coach Ferguson.”

Morton made it 22-14 at halftime by completing the two-point conversion pass to Jace White, as his hookup with Reinsmith marked his second scoring pitch-and-catch with the senior running back —the first going for 53 yards a mere two minutes into the second stanza.

As for the second half, after Notre Dame dominated time of possession and Eastern hurt itself with first-half mistakes in primarily penalties, the tables were turned.

The Eagles took the second-half kickoff and drove 61 yards in seven plays, aided by a pair of Notre Dame personal foul penalties — a 15-yarder for unsportsmanlike conduct and another for roughing the passer.

White was on the receiving end of an 11-yard touchdown toss from Morton, as the signal-caller called his own number on the two-point conversion run for the 22-22 tie.

The Eagles then made a major stop of the Titans right at midfield, as Notre Dame quarterback Ethan Kingrey —on 3rd-and-9 —scrambled and slid a mere inches shy from the necessary first-down mark, as confirmed upon via measurement.

Davis then called for a Kingrey sneak on 4th-down, but the nose of the football didn’t reach the midfield mark —which was the required line to gain.

Instead, Eastern took over on downs —and burned six minutes and 11 seconds off the third-quarter clock with 11 plays, prior to Morton making a 23-yard field goal from the right hash.

That was with 37 seconds to play, as Morton made his second field goal in as many “de facto” SOC I championship bouts.

“How about that field goal by Dylan Morton?” said Tomlison. “We beat Northwest last year in the championship game with a field goal. It felt pretty good to get another field goal in an important game today.”

But that three-point Eastern lead was short-lived, as Kingrey connected five plays later with freshman Chris Piccolo —for a 48-yard scoring strike only two minutes into the final quarter, capping a five-play, 63-yard, two-and-a-half minute series.

The sophomore Kingrey completed 23-of-36 passes for 307 yards and a hat trick of touchdowns — including first-half scores to Eugene Collins for 16 yards and to Bryce McGraw for 33.

Collins caught nine balls for 90 yards, while McGraw was the leader in receiving yardage—108 on seven grabs.

Notre Dame’s first-half scoring possessions covered 11 plays and 66 yards in 4:18, eight plays and 64 yards in 2:34, and finally seven plays and 56 yards in a minute-and-a-half.

Jordan Davis ran in the two-point conversion following Collins’ touchdown with four-and-a-half minutes left in the first, then Kingrey completed a two-point pass to Luke Cassidy after the second Titan TD —a 5-yard run by Davis, who carried 20 times for 69 yards.

Both teams tallied 20 first downs, the Eagles punted three first-half times, both teams made an interception including Notre Dame’s by Collins, and the Titans ran 10 (65-55) more plays from scrimmage and outgained Eastern by 26 yards (396-370).

However, Notre Dame didn’t cross midfield for its final drive —taking over at its own 32 after a pop-up for a kickoff.

The Titans’ final five plays consisted of three Kingrey incompletions, a 13-yard completion to Cassidy, and a two-yard pass to Davis as time officially ran out.

And with that, the Titans’ chances of a possible SOC I championship simply are left to hang by a thread.

* * *

Eastern 0 14 11 6— 31

Notre Dame 8 14 0 6—28

ND — Eugene Collins, 16-yard pass from Ethan Kingrey (Jordan Davis run), 4:33, 1st (8-0 ND)

E — Landyn Reinsmith, 53-yard pass from Dylan Morton (kick failed), 9:59, 2nd (8-6 ND)

ND — Jordan Davis, 5-yard run (Luke Cassidy pass from Ethan Kingrey), 7:24, 2nd (16-6 ND)

ND — Bryce McGraw, 33-yard pass from Ethan Kingrey (run failed), :41, 2nd (22-6 ND)

E — Landyn Reinsmith, 10-yard pass from Dylan Morton (Jace White pass from Dylan Morton), :06, 2nd (22-14 ND)

E— Jace White, 11-yard pass from Dylan Morton (Dylan Morton run), 9:11, 3rd (22-22 tie)

E — Dylan Morton, 23-yard field goal, :37, 3rd (25-22 E)

ND — Chris Piccolo, 48-yard pass from Ethan Kingrey (pass failed), 10:02, 4th (28-25 ND)

E — Tegan Werner, 29-yard pass from Dylan Morton (kick failed), :32, 4th (31-28 E)

Team Statistics

E ND

First downs 20 20

Scrimmage plays 55 65

Rushes-yards 25-140 29-89

Passing yards 230 307

Total yards 370 396

Cmp-Att-Int. 15-30-1 23-36-1

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 11-77 12-78

Punts-Ave. 3-36.7 2-31

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Eastern: Landyn Reinsmith 13-45, Dylan Morton 8-52, Tegan Werner 2-40, Brewer Tomlison 2-3; Notre Dame: Jordan Davis 20-69 TD, Ethan Kingrey 6-9, Myles Phillips 2-11, Team 1-0

PASSING — Eastern: Dylan Morton 15-30-1-230 4TD; Notre Dame: Ethan Kingrey 23-36-1-307 3TD

RECEIVING— Eastern: Tegan Werner 5-85 TD, Landyn Reinsmith 3-86 2TD, Wyatt Richardson 4-28, Jace White 2-19 TD, Boston Webb 1-12; Notre Dame: Eugene Collins 9-90 TD, Bryce McGraw 7-108 TD, Luke Cassidy 3-57, Chris Piccolo 2-55 TD, Jordan Davis 2-(-3)

