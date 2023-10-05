OSU learns expanded Big Ten skeds

COLUMBUS — Ohio State learned who it will play in the 18-team Big Ten in the next five seasons — when the league’s football matchups for those years were announced on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the Big Ten had announced conference matchups for 2024 and 2025 — which added USC and UCLA.

But when Oregon and Washington joined the Big Ten in July, those schedules had to be changed.

Next season, Ohio State will have Big Ten home games against Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue.

Its road games will be against Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon and Penn State.

The Buckeyes’ non-conference games will be home contests against Southern Mississippi, Western Michigan and Marshall.

Dates for next season’s Big Ten games are expected to be announced in late October or early November.

In 2025, OSU’s Big Ten home games will be against Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers and UCLA.

It will travel to Illinois, Michigan, Purdue, Washington and Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes’ three non-league games, all at home, will be against Texas, Ohio University and Connecticut.

The 2026 Big Ten home games for Ohio State will be against Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern and Oregon.

The Big Ten away games will be Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and USC.

The non-conference games will be Ball State and Kent State at home and at Texas.

In 2027, OSU will have Big Ten home games against Michigan State, Purdue, Nebraska and USC.

Its Big Ten road games will be at Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon and Rutgers.

It will play Bowling Green, New Hampshire and Alabama, all at Ohio Stadium, in its three non-conference games.

In 2028, the Buckeyes’ Big Ten home games will be against Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, Washington and Wisconsin.

Their away games will be at Illinois, Maryland, Penn State and UCLA.

Their non-conference games will be at home against Buffalo and Northern Illinois — and at Alabama.

The Big Ten will no longer have divisions beginning in 2024, but will continue to play a championship game — which will be between the top two teams in the conference standings.

Michigan, as a protected rival, will continue to appear on OSU’s schedule every year — but there is no other Big Ten team the Buckeyes will play every season.