Scioto County Sheriff Reports

PROWLER—Reports of someone knocking on back door. 1:52 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male on bicycle at business’ parking lot on Ohio River Road. 3:26 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

THEFT IN PROGRESS—Someone reported stealing from business under construction on U.S. 23. 4:06 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

PROWLER—Male reported at residence on Lawson Street. 4:20 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Vehicle in a ditch on Woods Ridge Road/Ohio 139. 8:14 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Reports of a protection order violation on Center Street. 10:52 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Strange clothing found in yard on Hayport Road. 1:34 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

THEFT—Package stolen on Oakwood Avenue. 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Reports of fake checks being cashed at business on U.S. 23. 3:18 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Reports of a student being threatened at school. Big Bear Creek Road. 4:34 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male reported sitting in vehicle for hours on Vernon Street. 9:23 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.