Valley High School Homecoming

LUCASVILLE- Friday, September 29, 2023 will be Valley High School’s Homecoming Ceremony.

Freshman attendant is Brooke Riehl. Brooke is the daughter of Adam and Staci Riehl of Lucasville. Brooke participates in volleyball, basketball, track, 4H, Pep Club, Book Club, Spanish Club, Health Club, and Student Council. She loves spending time with her friends and family, especially her nephew, Lincoln. Brooke is escorted by Blake Lundy, son of Chris and Bethanie Lundy of Lucasville.

Sophomore attendant is Brooklynn Kidd. Brooklyn is the daughter of JB and Bobbi Kidd of Lucasville. She is a member of the volleyball team and pep club. Brooklyn is escorted by Jaylen Bender, son of Terri Skaggs of Portsmouth.

Junior Attendant is Camry Carpenter. Camry is the daughter of Ryan and Sandy Carpenter of Lucasville. Camry is a member of the volleyball and softball team and is also involved with the prom committee and Ohio Model United Nations.Camry is escorted by Jagger Hall-Loftin, son of Kairee Hall of Lucasville.

The Scioto County CTC Representative is Molly Meeker. Molly is the daughter of Danny and Tessa Edwards of Lucasville. Molly is a member of the cheerleading squad, Green Club and Pep club. She is escorted by Aidan Waughtel, son of Joshua and Ashley Mason of Lucasville.

Our 2nd Senior Attendant is Kelsey LeBrun. Kelsey is the daughter of Darren and Courtney LeBrun of Lucasville. Kelsey has participated in basketball, Rubyville Community Church Youth Group, 4H, Bible Club and Pep Club. She is escorted by Ayden Bender, son of Terri Skaggs of Portsmouth.

Our 1st Senior Attendant is Mary Elizabeth Sherman. Mary Beth is the daughter of Christy and Rich Sherman of Minford. Mary Beth has participated in 4H, Drama Club, Select Choir, Quiz Bowl, and National Honor Society. She is the president of FFA and is also a competitive baton and dance student. She is the current Scioto County Fair Queen. Mary Beth is escorted by Gabe Neely, son of Bill and Jamie Neely of Portsmouth.

The 2023 Football Homecoming Queen is Miss Addalyn Conaway. Addalyn is the daughter of Brandi Reed of Lucasville and Nick Conaway of Peebles. Addalyn has participated in pep club, Green Club, Spanish Club, Prom Committee, and Student Council. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is a 4 year varsity softball and volleyball player. In her spare time she enjoys spending time with friends and family. She is escorted by her brother, Braxten Conaway, son of Brandi Reed of Lucasville and Nick Conaway of Peebles and her cousin Brenden Vice, son of Ryan and Tracey Vice of Lucasville.

Addalyn wants to thank her family for always supporting her in everything she does and she also wants to thank her best friends for helping make their years together the most wonderful experience.