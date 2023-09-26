Bengals defeat Rams on MNF

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase signals a first down after making one of his 12 receptions against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Courtesy of Ryan Meyer | www.bengals.com

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 259 yards and shook off the effects of a gimpy leg to lead Cincinnati to its first win of the season — as it defeated the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Burrow, who tweaked his calf in Week 2, completed 26 of 49 attempts — and teamed up with his fellow Louisiana State University teammate Ja’Marr Chase a dozen times in the win.

Chase finished the game with 141 yards on 12 catches.

He was one catch away from tying the team record of 13 catches by Carl Pickens.

“We got back on track,” Chase said after the game. “Just getting the ball in my hands and making plays is why I’m here.”

Running back Joe Mixon churned out 65 yards on 19 carries, and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a bolt of 14 yards with 5:34 to go in the third quarter for the 13-9 lead.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson stepped up big on the following series, and stopped a Rams’ scoring threat when he picked off Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford at the Cincinnati 22-yard line.

Wilson had two picks in the game.

“Our guys managed this game well and it starts with the defense,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “They set the tone while the offense was getting their feet underneath them. To hold them to six points at halftime and then allow the offense to get momentum and play with a lead is the football we’re used to playing.”

Both teams traded field goals and went into the half tied at 6-6.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson finished the game by connecting on four of five attempts.

Cincinnati got into the red zone one time — and scored on the Mixon 14-yard run in the third.

“Obviously we got the win,” Burrow said. “We played well enough to win, but there’s still so much room for improvement — a lot of things left out on the field.”

Burrow and Taylor were not pleased with three false start penalties on third downs — that either took them out of scoring position or forced a punt.

“We have to rectify that,” Taylor said, of his team’s 29-percent third-down efficiency rating.

In the end, it was the combination of Burrow and Chase — combined with defensive plays that turned the game around for the Bengals.

Cincinnati outgained the Rams 309 yards to 292 — with about half of that coming from the Burrow-to-Chase combos.

“Coming into the game, I was going to feed my guy,” Burrow said. “He was due for one. I knew he was going to have a big game. Just the way he was talking all week, he was excited to play this one. He showed up big for us. He showed why he’s one of the best.”

The Bengals have a short week before heading to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday.

“Going 0-3 is a lot worse than 1-2,” Burrow added. “Morale is probably a lot lower when you’re 0-3, so it’s a big win for us. It was good to get on the board. I think we’ll be able to put something together now.”