Scioto County Sheriff Reports

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Man reportedly following woman on Mill Road. 4:18 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Suspicious vehicle reported on Back Road. 5:25 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

VANDALISM—Van window reported broken out on Kinker Drive. 6:56 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male reportedly rolling around in the grass on the side of the road on Ohio 522. 8:14 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Woman reportedly waving arms around on Old Scioto Trail. 9:22 a.m, Wednesday, Sept. 13.

MISSING PERSON—52-year-old man reported missing on Martin Road. 10:48 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

VANDALISM—Mailbox torn from the ground at residence on Gallia PIke. 11:09 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male reportedly walking around and sitting on people’s porches on Arnette Drive. 1:29 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

RUNAWAY— Runaway female reported from Plum/Front Street area. 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

VANDALISM—Vehicle reported broken into on Downtown Hayport Road. 1:38 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

TRAFFIC JAM/ROAD BLOCKED—Vehicle drove off bridge on Ohio Furnace Road. 2:19 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

THEFT—Storage unit broken into on Downtown Hayport Road. 4:04 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

THEFT—Bank account hacked for $15,000 on Lambro Lane. 5:18 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

DEAD ON ARRIVAL—Coroner requested for call from Westside IGA. 27th Street. 7:19 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.

ON PATROL—Suspicious male reportedly at residence on Careys Run-Pond Creek Road. 10:26 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13.