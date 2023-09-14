Sports Briefs

OVC accepting applications for
baseball/softball officials assignor
COAL GROVE — The Ohio Valley Conference is accepting applications for an assignor of officials to cover baseball and softball at the high school level during the 2024-25 season.
Interested individuals should include a resume and a list of services that would be provided.
The assignor will be responsible for securing officials for the events listed below:
* All levels of high school baseball and softball
* League and non-league contests
* Scrimmages, previews, all-star and foundation games
If interested, please apply by emailing OVC President Dean Mader at Dawson-Bryant (Coal Grove) Local Schools at [email protected].
The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 29.