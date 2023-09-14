Sports Briefs

OVC accepting applications for

baseball/softball officials assignor

COAL GROVE — The Ohio Valley Conference is accepting applications for an assignor of officials to cover baseball and softball at the high school level during the 2024-25 season.

Interested individuals should include a resume and a list of services that would be provided.

The assignor will be responsible for securing officials for the events listed below:

* All levels of high school baseball and softball

* League and non-league contests

* Scrimmages, previews, all-star and foundation games

If interested, please apply by emailing OVC President Dean Mader at Dawson-Bryant (Coal Grove) Local Schools at [email protected].

The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 29.