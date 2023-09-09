Lady Falcons tennis edges ND

MINFORD — For the second time this season, the Minford High School girls tennis team topped the defending Southern Ohio Conference champions.

After an earlier 3-2 victory over Notre Dame on August 18, the Lady Falcons hosted the Lady Titans on Tuesday — and won that match as well with a 3-2 count.

Minford, which played Waverly in another SOC match on Thursday, raised its records to 7-2 — and to a perfect 4-0 in the SOC.

All five matches were in straight sets, including a second doubles shutout — as Ambreea Sowards and Allie McCray of Minford defeated Kaylyn Darden and Gwen Sparks.

It was a near-shutout at first doubles — as the Lady Falcons’ senior tandem of Kailey Shaffer and Addi Lute swept Isabella Salazar and Alex Houghton (6-1 and 6-0).

That was the eighth consecutive victory for Shaffer and Lute.

Kylie Johnson, with an identical 6-3 and 6-3 win over Alex Wallace, was the Lady Falcons’ lone singles triumph.

The Lady Titans took the top two singles matches — as Savanah Holtgrewe defeated Miranda Johnson 6-3 and 6-4, while Ella Kirby claimed a 6-4 and 6-0 sweep of Ava Estep.

* * *

Minford def. Notre Dame 3-2

No. 1 singles — Savanah Holtgrewe (ND) def. Miranda Johnson (M) 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 singles — Ella Kirby (ND) def. Ava Estep (M) 6-4, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Kylie Johnson (M) def. Alex Wallace (ND) 6-3, 6-3

No. 1 doubles — Addie Lute/Kailey Shaffer (M) def. Isabella Salazar/Alex Houghton (ND) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 doubles — Ambreea Sowards/Allie McCray (M) def. Gwen Sparks/Kaylyn Darden (ND) 6-0, 6-0

