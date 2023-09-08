Upcoming events

WHITETAIL DEER FESTIVAL—Rarden’s Whitetail Deer Festival opens at 5 p.m., Sept. 8, at the stage with trophy buck registration from 5 to 10 p.m. at the north side tent. Events run all weekend. More information is available at rardendeerfest.com

STEVEN HUNTER HOPE FUND—The 17th annual Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund Tennis & Pickleball Tournament will be 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Portsmouth High School and Mound Park. Proceeds will help combat child hunger in Scioto County. The tennis part of the tournament will be at PHS with pickleball at Mound Park. Tickets are $30 on Eventbrite.

MINFORD CLASS OF 1998—The 25th class reunion will be from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Oscar’s Restaurant and Lounge, 711 Second St., Portsmouth.

FARMERS MARKET—Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market will open at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, on Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth. Runs 9 a.m. to noon weekly until Saturday, Oct. 7. Vendors can register at 8 a.m., $10 per space. Pre-registration is available. $10 per space. Interested vendors are encouraged to contact MSP In Bloom at (740) 464-0203 or email [email protected].

COLOR FOR HOPE RUN—Shawnee Family Health Center’s 7th Annual Color for Hope 5K run for suicide awareness starts at Shawnee State University, 940 Second St., Portsmouth. Registration begins at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept 9. All proceeds go to Scioto County Suicide Prevention Coalition and Scioto Foundation Scholarship. Ceremony and speakers begin at 9 a.m.. Registration is $30. For more information contact Janie Haas at (740)355-8687.

GINA COLLINSWORTH FUNDRAISER—Ribs and Rock ‘n Roll Campaign Fundraiser for Gina Collinsworth for State Representative. Tickets are $25 with a rib dinner, drink and dessert included at the Scioto Ribber, 1026 Gallia St., Portsmouth. Tickets are available for purchase online through PayPal.me/voteginacollinsworth.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS—In honor of those who died in the 9/11 attacks, and all who have sacrificed since, there will be a Blue Mass service at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept 11, at Holy Redeemer Church, 1325 Gallia St., Portsmouth. There will be a free meal served in the church’s activity center for those attending after the service.

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION—The Civil Service Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, has been cancelled due to nothing received for the agenda. The next meeting is currently scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St., Portsmouth.

ST. MARY INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL—A weekend of food, fun and fellowship, 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17. Great international foods. Live music and entertainment. This is a fundraiser for St. Mary Church. Raffle, flea market, Chinese auction, car show and more. 514 Market St, Portsmouth.

SCIOTO COUNTY DD—The regular meeting of the board will be at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An ethics council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m., in the same location if needed. Meetings are open to the public with the exception of executive sessions.

TREMPER MOUND UPDATE—Elijah Crabtree, land manager of Tremper Mound Nature Preserve, will offer an update on Arc of Appalachia’s plan to open the nature preserve to the public later this year. Lecture begins at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at Southern Ohio Museum, 825 Gallia St., Portsmouth. Following the lecture, there will be a brief tour of the SOMACC “Art of the Ancients” permanent exhibition and a caravan to Tremper Mound. Part of Southern Ohio Museum’s 2023 Prehistory Lecture Series. Free admission.

TRICK OR TREAT—The Scioto County Commissioners have set Trick or Treat for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, for all unincorporated areas of Scioto County.