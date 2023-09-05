SW’s Mault fires 29, ‘Burg wins quad

McDERMOTT — Simply put, South Webster junior Owen Mault made The Elks Country Club his personal playground last Tuesday — or at least on the Elks’ opening nine holes.

That’s because Mault, a Southeast District Division III golf qualifier a year ago and third out of 62 individuals in the sectional tournament, fired a seven-under par 29 —as part of a quadrangular match in which Wheelersburg won.

Mault made mincemeat out of The Elks front side, racking up five birdies alongside an eagle on the second hole.

He was the match medalist, as Wheelersburg senior Brady Gill was the runner-up with a two-under par 34 —one of three Pirate players below a three-over 39.

Wheelersburg was the quad winner with a team score of 152, as the Jeeps followed up with a 180 — and Eastern at 188.

The Green Bobcats, with only three golfers, had no team score — as the lowest four individual scores count toward the team total.

In addition to Gill, who qualified for the Division II state tournament a season ago, the Pirates posted counting cards of Carter Hancock with a 37 and Owen Young with a 38.

Jackson Hill had a 46 for the final counting score, as Kohen Runyon rounded Wheelersburg out with a 50.

The Jeeps sported six golfers — paced of course by Mault and his 29.

Ava Messer with a 48, Danny Marinski with a 49, and Tristan Belford with a 54 were the other counting South Webster scores —as Car Smith shot 56 and Brody Perkins 58.

Eastern featured a foursome — Cayden Haislop with a 40, Logan Slusher a 46, Dalton Southworth a 49, and Eddie Salmen a 53.

Green’s trio of totals were Kiefer McCalvin with a 49, Brennan Renison with a 53, and Caleb Lewis with a 63.

Clay hosts two matches

PIKETON — The Clay Panthers hosted a pair of dual golf matches last week — against Wellston on Wednesday and against Notre Dame on Thursday.

Both took place at the Panthers’ home course — Big Beaver Creek Golf Club in Piketon.

The Panthers also only have three players — Tristan Large, Cayden McKenzie and Emma Emnett.

Against Wellston, Large was the match medalist with a 43, while McKenzie claimed medalist runner-up with a 44.

Emnett shot a career-low 59 — by sinking a 25-foot putt on her final hole.

Emnett, whenever playing in boys matches, must hit from the boys high school tees.

She was the only female for Thursday’s match against Notre Dame, and shot a 61.

Large was the medalist again with a 39, and McKenzie repeated with a 44.

The Titans took five players — as the counting scores were those of Landon Barbarits with a 46, Zion Boeger with a 50, Kennedy McGraw with a 54 and Garrit Barbarits with a 58.

Sam Mault had a 71 for Notre Dame.

© 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved