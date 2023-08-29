Northwest wins quad golf match

PIKETON —The Northwest Mohawks captured a quadrangular non-league golf match on Saturday evening —which Clay was the host school at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club.

The Mohawks were the winners with a team score of 195, while Western shot a 206 and Rock Hill a 216.

The Clay Panthers posted just two individual scores, so therefore not enough for a team total, but Cayden McKenzie shared match medalist honors.

McKenzie, Northwest’s Brandon Eichenlaub and Northwest’s Bryce Smith shot 47s apiece —as Clay’s Tristan Large landed a 48 for medalist runner-up.

Joining Eichenlaub and Smith near the top of the Northwest tallies was teammate Tanner Bolin —with a 49.

Levi Bruch with a counting card 60, and Reese Lute with a non-counting 61, rounded out the Mohawks.

Western’s four counting scores were Wesley Satterfield and Ethan Gideon with 51s and Foster Davis and Jagger Grooms with 52s.

The Indians’ other player was Cutter Clay with a 58.

The Redmen’s 216 included a 49 from Jaxson Bridenthal, a 53 from Jason McFannin, and 57s from Nick Stamper and Gavin Brooks.

The Panthers return home to Big Beaver Creek, and play again on Wednesday, with Wellston coming to the course at 5 p.m.

