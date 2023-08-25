CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs quickly went from backing up to packing up.

Just hours after Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said he was the team’s No. 2 quarterback, Dobbs was traded by the Browns to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2024 on Thursday.

The Browns sent Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals, which have current uncertainty at quarterback — while starter Kyler Murray recovers from knee surgery.

Dobbs’ stunning departure means Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had an impressive training camp and exhibition season, will back up starter Deshaun Watson.

Also, the Browns decided to keep QB Kellen Mond, who had been waived on the final day of training camp before Cleveland pulled off the deal with Arizona.

Following Thursday’s practice, which had been pushed inside for the second straight day by inclement weather, Stefanski was asked specifically about the 28-year-old Dobbs.

“I’ve been very blessed to be around some great backup quarterbacks, some young guys, some old guys, different styles of players,” Stefanski said when asked about Dobbs’ value. “It’s an important fit in that room. That’s why I’m so excited about our room in total, with everybody we have in there.

“It’s a great room where they push each other, they challenge each other, they support each other, and I think all of our guys fit that mold.”

Soon after that, Cleveland’s QB room was remodeled.

Thompson-Robinson’s quick development this summer changed the team’s plans at the position, and the fifth-round pick from UCLA now appears to be second on the depth chart behind Watson.

“He’s coming along,” Stefanski said earlier on Thursday of Thompson-Robinson. “He’s making great strides. We’re excited about his future.”

Last season, the well-liked Dobbs backed up starter Jacoby Brissett while Watson served his 11-game NFL suspension.

When Watson returned, Dobbs was released and finished the season with Tennessee.

Dobbs could now be in the mix to temporarily move into Arizona’s starter spot while Murray, who had surgery in January, works his way back.

Dobbs will be reunited with Cardinals first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach last season.

Former Browns quarterback Colt McCoy started Arizona’s first two preseason games and will likely be under center for the Sept. 10 opener against Washington.

AP Sports Writer David Brandt contributed