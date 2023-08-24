Ava Thacker, daughter of FBP’s Jonas Thacker, won first place in her class and was Reserve Grand Champion in her division at the Scioto County Fair. Submitted photo

PIKE COUNTY- Nearly 100 4-H exhibitors will have a little extra on their sales check thanks to the generous support of Fluor-BWXT (FBP). Each year FBP provides an add-on to the sales check of the children of its employees for their market projects.

This year FBP donated a total of $16,700 to 89 4-H members in Pike, Scioto, Ross, Jackson, Adams, and Brown counties.

“4-H is an incredible program in our community and does a great job teaching our children about responsibility and hard work,” said FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett. “We are proud to show our employees’ children support in their efforts with these projects.”

In Scioto County, FBP donated $4,550 to 20 4-H members.

For more information about Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.