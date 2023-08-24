THEFT—Several items reported stolen from an outbuilding on Webster Street. 3:22 p.m., Aug. 19.

COMPLAINT—Reporting party says two vehicles pulled up to his home and pulled a gun on him because girlfriend was following reporting party on social media. Scioto Street. 4:33 p.m., Aug. 19.

BURGLARY—Reporting party says he left home because of water break and returned home to it having been broken into. Longview Avenue. 5:07 p.m., Aug. 19.

FIRE—Camper fire reported on Oak Street. 5:51 p.m., Aug. 19.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Reporting party says his neighbor is firing off rounds despite having a physical disability. Neighbors say they were firing weapons safely earlier in the day. Deputy tells reporting party that having a physical disability does not make it illegal for someone to own firearms. Millers Run-Fallen Timber. 8 p.m., Aug. 19.

DOG BITE—Man reports his neighbor’s dog came into his yard and bit his nephew. Nephew transported for treatment. Dog warden called. Market Street. 9:36 a.m., Aug. 19.

BURGLARY—Man reports he came home to his front door kicked in. Fairview Road. 2:21 p.m., Aug. 19.

TRAFFIC JAM/ROAD BLOCKED—Tree on roadway. Pollock Road. 2:53 p.m., Aug. 19.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Reporting party says a stolen car was in his driveway with ignition ripped out. Delaney Road. 5:44 p.m., Aug. 19.

ACCIDENT INJURY—Head-on collision with car and ATV. ATV driver reported to be under the influence. Air evac contacted, but ATV driver refused to fly. Rarden-Hazelbaker Road. 6:56 p.m., Aug. 19.

COMPLAINT—Reporting party says a group of people were throwing rocks at people. Great Meadow Road. 2:33 a.m., Aug. 20

VANDALISM—Man reports someone went into a house he’s renovating and did damage. Lang Slocum Ridge. 2:25 p.m., Aug. 20.

THEFT/HARASSMENT—Man reports roommate has threatened to kill another roommate. Maple Street. 5:08 p.m., Aug. 20.

DROWNING—Man drowned on Tatman-Pond Creek Road. Went under in the current as result of an ATV accident. Coroner called to scene. 5:58 p.m., Aug. 20

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Three people fighting outside, one with a bat. Smith Street. 7: 23 p.m., Aug. 20.

COMPLAINT—Mother reports she picked up her son from his father’s for weekend and child has smack mark on face. Deputies determine it to be a reaction from poison ivy or other plant. Riddlebarger Road. 7:23 p.m., Aug. 20.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Daughter calls to report father is high and getting physical with members of the family. Maplewood Avenue. 8:09 p.m., Aug. 20

COMPLAINT—Man reports neighbor on his property harassing him. Walburn Avenue. 6:10 a.m., Aug. 21.

THEFT IN PROGRESS—Man reports catching known suspect in his garage taking items. Slate Run Road. 6:28 a.m., Aug. 21.

THREATS/HARASSMENT—Man reports receiving threats. Bennett Schoolhouse Road. 8:43 a.m., Aug. 21.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Man reports fight with girlfriend, choking girlfriend and pulling knife on girlfriend’s son. 9:45 a.m., Aug. 21.

INVESTIGATION—Officer spoke with staff at Northwest High School about keeping an eye on a male student. 10:23 a.m., Aug. 21.

COMPLAINT—Woman reports former employee returned to business wanting money and she is scared of him. Henley-Deemer Road. 11:37 a.m., Aug. 21.

THEFT—Business reports thefts affecting multiple storage units. Duis Avenue. 11:44 a.m., Aug. 21.

COMPLAINT—Woman reports her minor daughter has been sexting and sending nudes to adult male online. German Hollow Road. 1:09 p.m., Aug. 21.

TRAFFIC—Logging truck on its side. Injury. Hazmat crew and helicopter requested. Rocky Fork Road. 3:41 p.m., Aug. 21.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Autistic grandson reported physically fighting relatives, was calm when officer arrived. 4:41 p.m., Aug. 21.

COMPLAINT—Reporting party says neighbor tried to hit her and her son with a rock. Noel Lane. 5:26 p.m., Aug. 21.

ACCIDENT-INJURY—Car overturned on embankment on Bierly Road. One transported to SOMC. 9:12 p.m., Aug. 21.