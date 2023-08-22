From Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets social media Submitted photo

A local dog who was burned by human hands is now being treated at Shawnee Animal Clinic.

The 8- to 10-month-old pup, now named Burnadette, was found by a humane agent on a roadside. Burnadette, who appears to be a pitbull mix, was transported to the veterinary clinic and is now under the care of professionals.

It is expected that Burnadette’s ears will need to be amputated due to the damage she has suffered. Her eyes also suffered damage.

A Facebook fundraiser has been set up for the dog’s care. As of this publication, $4,200 of a $3,000 goal has been raised for Burnadette’s surgeries and continued treatment.

It is unknown how Burnadette came to be in the condition she’s in. Staff at Sierra’s Haven Animal Clinic expect her to be moved to their facility after she finishes her treatment at SAC.

Burnadette’s case is being investigated, so further details aren’t currently available.