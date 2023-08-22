Five Years of Service: Chelsea Bobst, Ryan Bock, Melondy Colley, Mollie Cooper, Regina Flinders, Karen Kemp, Megan McGraw, Cheri Morgan, Naomi Morman, Ali Schultz, and Tyler Will. Ten Years of Service: Jennie Dutton, Andi Edwards, Jennifer Goddard, Wes Hartman, Rebecca Jackson, Beth Minton, and Diana Reedy. Fifteen Years of Service: Amanda Mayhew, Jennifer Mitchell, Jamie Sutherland, and Heather Walker. Twenty Years of Service: Beth Born, Chris Cole, Becky Duncan, Shelly Fannin, Angie Haney, Jennifer Hughes, Suzie Keller, Angie McGlone, and Barb Veazey. Twenty-Five Years of Service: Bonnie Chabot, Angie Finn, Jill Kolar, Cindy Neal, Mark O’Brien, Linda Rigsby, Amy Smith, Bill Vest, and Becky Wrage. Thirty Years of Service: Joe Albrecht and Kathy Amburgey. Thirty-Five Years of Service: Cathi Evans.

PORTSMOUTH– Portsmouth City Schools celebrated its staff on Friday, Aug. 18, with a special luncheon catered by the Scioto Ribber in the high school cafeteria to recognize the service of those who have been at the district the longest.

“We love to recognize our folks for five, 10, or 15 years. This year we’ve got someone at 35. A few years ago we had someone who had been here 45 years. I just talked to someone who told me next year she may be looking at 50 years. I just think about the consistency and their willingness to be here everyday, to give back to Portsmouth City Schools the way they do,” said Portsmouth Superintendent Scott Dutey.

The employees honored this year were:

Five Years of Service: Chelsea Bobst, Ryan Bock, Melondy Colley, Mollie Cooper, Regina Flinders, Karen Kemp, Megan McGraw, Cheri Morgan, Naomi Morman, Ali Schultz, and Tyler Will.

Ten Years of Service: Jennie Dutton, Andi Edwards, Jennifer Goddard, Wes Hartman, Rebecca Jackson, Beth Minton, and Diana Reedy.

Fifteen Years of Service: Amanda Mayhew, Jennifer Mitchell, Jamie Sutherland, and Heather Walker.

Twenty Years of Service: Beth Born, Chris Cole, Becky Duncan, Shelly Fannin, Angie Haney, Jennifer Hughes, Suzie Keller, Angie McGlone, and Barb Veazey.

Twenty-Five Years of Service: Bonnie Chabot, Angie Finn, Jill Kolar, Cindy Neal, Mark O’Brien, Linda Rigsby, Amy Smith, Bill Vest, and Becky Wrage.

Thirty Years of Service: Joe Albrecht and Kathy Amburgey.

Thirty-Five Years of Service: Cathi Evans.

Evans is the assistant treasurer for Portsmouth City Schools. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1984, and started working with the district in 1986 on an elementary contract. In 1988 she was hired as a secretary at Harding Elementary School, and later worked at Highland and McKinley schools. She started working in the treasurer’s office in 1999, and accepted the role of assistant treasurer in 2012.

“I really like it here. Everybody’s great. I’ve been here forever and I love what I do,” Evans said.

For more information about Portsmouth City Schools, visit them online at www.portsmouthtrojans.net, or follow the school’s page on Facebook