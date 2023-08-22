* Portsmouth junior Chase Heiland, a converted wide receiver and playing in his first game as a running back, rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, and caught four passes for 40 yards including a 14-yard touchdown, in the Trojans’ 59-29 victory over visiting Lucasville Valley on Thursday night. The win marked the seventh consecutive for Portsmouth in the annual Thursday night opener, as the Trojans have scored at least 32 points in all seven of those wins.

* McDermott Northwest senior Connor Lintz made six receptions for 129 yards with three touchdowns, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and had one fumble and one interception in the Mohawks’ 38-8 win at Southeastern on Friday night. He also completed his only pass attempt on the night for 15 yards.

* Sciotoville East senior running back Norris McKinley rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, and added an early two-point conversion run, in the Tartans’ 42-30 victory at Zanesville Rosecrans on Friday night.

* Portsmouth Notre Dame scored on all 11 of its offensive possessions, and sophomore quarterback Ethan Kingrey completed six touchdown passes in his first career start, as the visiting Titans overwhelmed Manchester 78-6 on Friday night. The Titans had two rushers of at least 130 yards and two receivers of at least 107, as junior Myles Phillips scored four rushing touchdowns while sophomore Luke Cassidy made three touchdown receptions.

* Beaver Eastern senior Jace White made four receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown, rushed five times for 43 yards, added a two-point conversion run, and defensively made 11 tackles with two pass breakups and two interceptions. The Eagles defeated Corning Miller 43-15 in Friday night’s season opener.

* Proctorville Fairland senior quarterback Peyton Jackson, with his father Mike making his head coaching debut after several seasons as the Dragons’ offensive coordinator, scored the game-winning walkoff touchdown in the Dragons’ 32-29 comeback win on Friday night at Portsmouth West. Jackson completed 18-of-32 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 33 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns, including the winner on the final play —a 15-yard scramble and score on a 4th-down-and-5 situation. With Jackson as the quarterback, the Dragons never lost to West in any of their three meetings —with those three meetings decided by a total of five points.

* Waverly junior receiver Kody Swords hauled in eight receptions for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his team’s 27-26 home loss to Miami Trace.

* Piketon senior linebacker Zane Brownfield amassed 18 tackles in his team’s 28-22 win against Goshen. In possibly his biggest play of the night, Brownfield had a scoop-and-score fumble recovery of 68 yards.

* Fairfield Christian Academy featured three stars on the night —in the Knights’ 42-0 Saturday night shutout of visiting Franklin Furnace Green. Rusty Hutchinson had two receiving touchdowns totaling 112 yards and made 4-of-4 extra-point kicks, Danny Blair caught a 57-yard touchdown pass and returned a fumble 35 yards for a score, and quarterback Gabe Welsh threw for three touchdown passes and rushed for two more.

* Amanda-Clearcreek won for the first time in 657 days with a 38-6 victory over Linden McKinley. The Aces went 0-10 in 2022, their first winless season since 1973, playing a lineup primarily of sophomores and freshmen. Amanda-Clearcreek has a storied program history with 36 playoff wins and five state championship game appearances, winning twice.

* McClain senior Kaden Penwell totaled six carries for 118 yards with one touchdown, plus had three receptions for 63 yards with a touchdown in the Tigers’ 41-23 Week 1 win over Adena. Andrew Potts finished with 24 carries for 114 yards, four touchdowns, and two receptions for 33 yards.

* Hillsboro sophomore Jeven Hochstuhl rushed for 105 yards on 14 carries with one rushing touchdown, plus three receptions for 40 yards and two receiving touchdowns, in Hillsboro’s 38-27 Week 1 loss to Western Brown. Austin Barrett rushed for 192 yards and one touchdown on 29 totes.

* Crooksville ended a 21-game losing streak against Fisher Catholic, and Daniel Chapman played his part by running for 200 yards and four TDs on 29 carries to go with a 91-yard TD catch.

* Marion Local overcame a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes to defeat Wapakoneta 29-26 and extend its winning streak to 33 straight games.

* Lima Bath snapped a 14-game losing streak in upsetting defending Division VII state champion New Bremen 14-7.

* Following Massillon Washington’s win against Valdosta (Ga.) on Friday in the Northeast Ohio vs. America Showcase, the trio of Lakewood St. Edward, Akron Hoban and Cleveland Glenville turned away out-of-state champions in their return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward gave up just 71 yards rushing to three-time Indiana Class 6A champ Center Grove in a 27-10 win in the opener. It saw the debut of senior edge rusher Loghan Thomas, a four-star recruit committed to Notre Dame who moved from Texas. Thomas had two sacks.

* With a 14-7 win over Dalton on Friday, Kirtland extended its regular-season winning streak to 56 games. The last time the Hornets lost in the regular season was on Oct. 21, 2016, in a 21-0 loss to Cuyahoga Heights. Ironically, Heights defeated Kirtland twice that year, also besting the Hornets 17-0 in the Division VI, Region 21 championship game. Coach Tiger LaVerde’s team hasn’t been shut out since. In addition to the 56-game regular-season winning streak, Kirtland also has won 14 straight season openers, its last Week 1 loss coming in 2016 to Geneva, 32-23.