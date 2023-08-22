“The Story Behind the Story of Lee Pennington” at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Scioto County Public Library’s main branch. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Locals will have the opportunity to see award-winning documentary film “The Story Behind the Story of Lee Pennington” at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Scioto County Public Library’s main branch.

There is no cost to attend.

Filmmaker Laura Womack brings the film to Portsmouth, where the subject is a well-known storyteller and artist. Pennington, a native of White Oak, KY worked at The Portsmouth Daily Times in the 1960s, but currently lives in the Louisville area. His books, music, and films are widely available.

“The Story Behind the Story …” premiered at the Imaginarium Convention film festival at the University of Louisville earlier this year. It won runner-up in the Best Documentary category.

Pennington will be at the Portsmouth screening, which will start promptly at 6 p.m. The film is 90 minutes and the library closes at 8 p.m. There will be a short amount of time for a meet-and-greet.

“When you meet him, you never forget,” Womack said, adding that 11 minutes of the 90-minute film area tributes from others about Pennington’s impact. “He’s the most encouraging supportive person ever and the tributes show that.”

Members of the production team, including musician Josiah Whitley and some of the local talent who served as narrators, will also be in attendance. Some of Pennington’s original music as interpreted by Whitely was used in the film.

Next up for the film is to offer different versions, including one on a YouTube channel. There has been demand for an uncut version, while the one being shown Thursday will be the award-winning premiere version originally shown in Louisville.

Light refreshments will be offered.